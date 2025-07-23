ModernGhana logo
Only Mustapha Hamid has met bail conditions; six others detained – OSP

  Wed, 23 Jul 2025
The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has disclosed that, as of 6:00 p.m., only Mustapha Abdul-Hamid—former Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority—has successfully met the bail conditions imposed by the High Court.

In an official update on the high-profile corruption case, the OSP confirmed the continued detention of six other accused persons who failed to satisfy their bail terms.

“Update: Republic v. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid & 9 others. As of 6pm, only the first accused person, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has met his bail conditions. The remaining six accused persons were unable to do so and have been detained,” the OSP stated.

Earlier today, the Criminal Division of the High Court began proceedings in The Republic v. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid & 9 Others, the first public hearing in a case that has captured national attention. All ten accused persons were present in court and pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit extortion, extortion, and money laundering.

While the defence sought bail for all accused, the Prosecution did not oppose the request but urged the court to impose stringent conditions to prevent the accused from fleeing the jurisdiction.

The court granted bail but with strict terms. However, by close of day, only the first accused, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, had fulfilled the requirements for release. The remaining six—whose identities are yet to be officially confirmed—remain in custody.

The matter has been adjourned to 26th August 2025, when proceedings are expected to continue.

Bail Conditions:
For Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Jacob Kwamina Amuah, and Wendy Newman:

• Bail sum of GHS 2 million each
• Two sureties, to be justified
• One surety must be a public officer
• Must provide landed property in Accra
• Report to OSP every fortnight
• Passport to be deposited at the Court Registry

For Albert Ankrah, Isaac Mensah, Bright Bediako-Mensah, and Kwaku Aboagye Acquaah:

• Bail sum of GHS 2 million each
• Two sureties, to be justified
• One surety must be a public officer
• Must provide landed property in Accra
• Report to OSP every fortnight
• One surety must submit a valid ID card to the Court Registry

