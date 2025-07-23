Late Prof. Atta Mills would be outraged by ‘galamsey’ menace – Charlotte Osei

Mrs Charlotte Osei, former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, says the late President John Evans Atta Mills would have been outraged by the destruction caused by illegal mining.

Speaking at the 13th Anniversary Commemorative Lecture in Accra, Mrs Osei praised Prof. Mills' patriotism and dedication to securing Ghana's future, describing him as a man of peace, humility, and democratic values.

“I have wondered many times, would Prof. be happy with us, with me, with the current state of Ghana? I think Prof. would be outraged at how we are committing 'galamsey' to damage our environment, our water bodies and our future,” she said.

“Prof. would be sad at the level of lies and vitriol we hurl at each other daily in the media, especially online. The rabid partisanship that probably depressed Prof.,”Mrs Osei, who was once his student at the University of Ghana and Ghana School of Law, added.

She noted that Prof. Mills would, however, be pleased with the prevailing peace in Ghana, the election of the first female Vice President, and the growing involvement of the youth in leadership.

Prof. Mills, Ghana's third President under the Fourth Republic, died in office on 24 July 2012.

He is remembered for his integrity, humility, and commitment to democratic governance.

Mrs Osei recalled personal experiences that reflected his modesty, selflessness and openness to criticism.

She said even as President, he admitted fault when necessary and remained focused on national prosperity.

“His administration’s education policies reflected his belief that education should be both accessible and good. He worked to expand access to education, particularly for girls and children from disadvantaged backgrounds, while insisting on maintaining and improving quality,” she said.

Mr Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff, described Prof. Mills as “one of Africa's greats”and urged today's leaders to emulate his values of humility, excellence, and service.

The lecture was organised by the J.E.A. Mills Memorial Heritage, a non-partisan organisation dedicated to preserving and promoting the legacy of the late President.

Mr Alex Segbefia, Chairperson of the Heritage, announced a series of events to mark the 13th anniversary, including a wreath-laying ceremony on July 24 at Asomdwee Park and a memorial hockey tournament at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium.

GNA