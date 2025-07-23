Amansie South Small-Scale Miners urge President Mahama to fulfill promises, decry harassment by taskforce

Small-scale miners in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region are calling on President John Dramani Mahama to honour his 2024 campaign promises to protect and sustain their operations, amid claims of ongoing intimidation and harassment by security forces and an anti-illegal mining taskforce.

Members of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners say their work is being disrupted by what they describe as unjustified equipment seizures and persistent interference by the taskforce, which remains active in their district despite being withdrawn elsewhere.

“The taskforce is giving us sleepless nights,” said Kwaku Abonee (popularly known as Osama), a representative of the group. “In every other district, the taskforce has been withdrawn, but in Amansie South, it’s still here.”

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the association’s financial secretary, Hon. Anning Isaac, expressed concern over the impact of the taskforce's presence on community life. He claimed the constant movement of security personnel has frightened schoolchildren and discouraged others from going about their daily activities.

He urged the government to withdraw the taskforce from the district to restore peace and allow law-abiding miners to work without fear.

Meanwhile, the association’s district secretary, Mr. John Henry Damah, reaffirmed their support for government efforts to clamp down on illegal mining, particularly operations on river bodies. However, he stressed that the rights of legitimate small-scale miners must be respected and protected.

“We are ready to assist the government in the fight against illegal mining,” Mr. Damah said, “but we want the government to distinguish between those who are operating legally and those who are not.”

The group has appealed directly to President Mahama to act swiftly to uphold his commitment to safeguard the livelihoods of responsible small-scale miners, especially in regions where their activities contribute significantly to local economies.