Sammy Gyamfi sues Afia Schwarzenegger for defamation, seeks GHS10 million in damages

WED, 23 JUL 2025 1

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, has dragged socialite Afia Schwarzenegger to court for defamation, demanding GHS10 million in exemplary damages.

The lawsuit, filed at the Accra High Court, stems from claims made by Afia Schwarzenegger, known in private life as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, on social media platform TikTok, alleging extramarital affairs and extravagant spending by Sammy Gyamfi.

The writ, dated July 23, indicates the suit was filed after securing leave of the court to serve the defendant outside Ghana, as she currently resides in the United States.

“Tell Sammy Gyamfi’s wife that I am greeting her. Her husband is still buying cars for girls in Legon. I am holding the list … So, tell Sammy Gyamfi’s wife that her husband is doing a lot of work at Legon, he is really working there,” the statement of claim reads in part.

Sammy Gyamfi, through his lawyer Saani Mahmoud Abdul-Rasheed, argues that the statements made by the defendant in the Asante Twi language were false, malicious, and calculated to tarnish his hard-earned reputation.

The plaintiff is seeking a declaration that the publication constitutes defamation, general damages for the harm caused, and a perpetual injunction restraining Afia Schwarzenegger from making further defamatory remarks.

He is also asking the court to compel Afia Schwarzenegger to retract the statements and render an unqualified apology.

The apology, he insists, must be published on the front and back pages of the Daily Graphic for three consecutive editions and shared across social media platforms where the original allegations were made.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Okine | 7/23/2025 8:06:51 PM

Afia, no Stress. Just keep cool. Enjoy your life.

Comments1
