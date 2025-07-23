ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Galamsey at Mahama’s hometown Bole shows there’s no hope in the fight — Minority

Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
WED, 23 JUL 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has taken a swipe at President John Dramani Mahama over what they describe as his failure to curb illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

According to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament, galamsey activities are ongoing in the President’s hometown, Bole Bamboi, where the Yonkamba stream, a vital tributary of the Black Volta, has reportedly been destroyed.

In a statement dated July 23 and signed by Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Ranking Member of the Lands and Natural Resources Committee, the caucus described the situation as proof of hopelessness in the fight against galamsey.

“There are massive galamsey activities happening right in the President’s hometown, Bole Bamboi, specifically in Tumtumba. Galamseyers have destroyed the Yonkamba stream, a vital tributary of the Black Volta.

“The irony is loud. If the President cannot safeguard the natural resources of his own backyard, what hope is there for the rest of the country?” the caucus quizzed.

The Minority also criticised the NDC administration for failing to make meaningful progress in tackling the menace despite a GHS50 million budgetary allocation this year.

“This government was handed GHS50 million in their budget—five times the GHS10 million allocated under the NPP last year—to combat illegal mining. Yet, the public sees only token gestures with no real action,” they noted.

The NPP MPs further accused the NDC of taking power not to end galamsey as promised but to hijack it for their selfish gains.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, July 23, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah reported that over 1,300 people alleged to be involved in galamsey have been arrested, while 425 excavators have been seized.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

13 minutes ago

Former MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency, George Mireku Duker Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP Polling Station Executives expose Mireku Duker’s “use and dump...

28 minutes ago

Late Prof. Atta Mills would be outraged by ‘galamsey’ menace – Charlotte Osei Late Prof. Atta Mills would be outraged by ‘galamsey’ menace – Charlotte Osei

28 minutes ago

Forest Guards nab armed poachers in Ankasa Conservation area after bribery attempt fails Forest Guards nab armed poachers in Ankasa Conservation area after bribery attem...

40 minutes ago

Government clears capitation grant arrears for basic schools — GES confirms Government clears capitation grant arrears for basic schools — GES confirms

49 minutes ago

One dead infuel station fire incident at Ejura One dead in fuel station fire incident at Ejura

1 hour ago

Sammy Gyamfi sues Afia Schwarzenegger for defamation, seeks GHS10 million in damages Sammy Gyamfi sues Afia Schwarzenegger for defamation, seeks GHS10 million in dam...

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama Galamsey at Mahama’s hometown Bole shows there’s no hope in the fight — Minority

1 hour ago

Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Ranking Member of the Lands and Natural Resources Committee Goldbod has become goldbomb, ‘legalising’ galamsey — Minority

4 hours ago

1,200 excavators have been impounded pending validation before clearance at Tema Port – Lands Minister 1,200 excavators have been impounded pending validation before clearance at Tema...

6 hours ago

A lecturer at the University of Ghana Political Science Department, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato Mahama now implementing Operation Clear All Loots instead of ORAL — Dr. Zaato

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line