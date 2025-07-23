Galamsey at Mahama’s hometown Bole shows there’s no hope in the fight — Minority

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has taken a swipe at President John Dramani Mahama over what they describe as his failure to curb illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

According to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament, galamsey activities are ongoing in the President’s hometown, Bole Bamboi, where the Yonkamba stream, a vital tributary of the Black Volta, has reportedly been destroyed.

In a statement dated July 23 and signed by Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Ranking Member of the Lands and Natural Resources Committee, the caucus described the situation as proof of hopelessness in the fight against galamsey.

“There are massive galamsey activities happening right in the President’s hometown, Bole Bamboi, specifically in Tumtumba. Galamseyers have destroyed the Yonkamba stream, a vital tributary of the Black Volta.

“The irony is loud. If the President cannot safeguard the natural resources of his own backyard, what hope is there for the rest of the country?” the caucus quizzed.

The Minority also criticised the NDC administration for failing to make meaningful progress in tackling the menace despite a GHS50 million budgetary allocation this year.

“This government was handed GHS50 million in their budget—five times the GHS10 million allocated under the NPP last year—to combat illegal mining. Yet, the public sees only token gestures with no real action,” they noted.

The NPP MPs further accused the NDC of taking power not to end galamsey as promised but to hijack it for their selfish gains.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, July 23, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah reported that over 1,300 people alleged to be involved in galamsey have been arrested, while 425 excavators have been seized.