Goldbod has become goldbomb, ‘legalising’ galamsey — Minority

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government of enabling illegal mining under the guise of its much-touted Ghana Gold Board (Goldbod).

According to the caucus, the statutory body, which was introduced as a vehicle to sanitise gold trading and curb galamsey, has instead become a tool for legitimising the destructive activity.

In a statement issued on July 23 and signed by Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Ranking Member of the Lands and Natural Resources Committee, the Minority raised concerns about reports that a significant portion of the gold procured through the initiative is sourced directly from illegal mining activities.

“Even their so-called Goldbod initiative, which they touted as a groundbreaking intervention to sanitise gold trading and curb galamsey, is proving to be a monumental scam. Goldbod has become goldbomb, serving a few, including close family members and killing many,” the statement read in part.

“Civil society organisations have raised the alarm that a significant portion of the gold being procured by Goldbod is sourced directly from galamsey sites. Yes, you read right – the NDC Government is indirectly legitimising and enriching the galamsey trade they promised to end,” it added.

They alleged that Goldbod now serves a select few, while the nation’s forests, water bodies, and livelihoods continue to suffer irreparable damage.

They claimed that instead of using the GHS50 million allocated in the 2025 budget to fight illegal mining, the government has allowed operatives at various levels to take control of galamsey sites for selfish profits.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, July 23, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah reported that over 1,300 people alleged to be involved in galamsey have been arrested while 425 excavators have been seized.

But in what appears to be a response, the minority urged the government to abandon what they described as “photo ops and press releases” and demonstrate genuine commitment to ending illegal mining.