Northern Regional Minister charges Spatial Planning Committee to be inclusive and transformative

By Bala Ali, ISD || contributor
WED, 23 JUL 2025

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Ali Adolf John Mburudiba, has inaugurated the Northern Regional Spatial Planning Committee, with a charge to the members to be visionary, inclusive, and transformative.

The inauguration, which took place on Tuesday in Tamale, marked the beginning of a new era in spatial planning and development in the region.

Mr. Mburudiba observed that the unique geographical assets, rich cultural heritage, and socio-economic challenges of the region required a spatial planning approach that was context-specific and data-driven.

He highlighted commitment, teamwork, and institutional cooperation in the work of the committee and assured them of President’s commitment to providing them with the necessary support they needed to succeed.

He disclosed that some funding has been secured for the preparation of the Northern Regional Spatial Development Framework facilitated by the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA).

Mr. Mburudiba urged LUSPA to work diligently and speed up the preparation of the framework, and admonished the members of the committee to take keen interest in the process.

