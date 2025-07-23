Prestea Huni-Valley MCE receives delegation from Goldfields Ghana Foundation

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-Valley, Dr. Matthew Ayeh, has commended the Goldfields Ghana Foundation (GGF) for its continued investment and strategic partnership with the Assembly.

He described the Foundation as “a key development partner whose efforts align closely with the Assembly’s vision for community growth and resilience.”

This commendation was made when the delegation from GGF called on him on Tuesday at his office as part of efforts to strengthen their partnership with the Assembly.

The MCE assured the GGF of the Assembly’s preparedness to partner them, adding that the Assembly will, through transparency, collaboration, and shared purpose, deepen their impact and deliver more for the people of Prestea Huni-Valley.

The Executive Secretary of the GGF, Mr. Abdel Razak Yakubu, seized the opportunity to give account of the GGF's completed and ongoing projects in the municipality.

He said, through their social-corporate responsibilities, the GGF has executed various life-enhancing projects in various sectors like sanitation, health, education, and local economic empowerment projects.

Mr. Yakubu also stressed the need for regular engagement and effective collaboration between the Assembly and the GGF, saying it will promote sustainable development.