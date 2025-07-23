ModernGhana logo
Poisoned Youth: The Hidden Influence Behind Teen Crime

Feature Article Poisoned Youth: The Hidden Influence Behind Teen Crime
WED, 23 JUL 2025

When headlines report another teen charged with assault, robbery, or worse, society often jumps to swift judgement. We label them criminals, shake our heads in disappointment, and watch as the legal system locks them away. But beneath the surface of these violent acts lies a disturbing trend few are talking about, one that raises urgent questions about the root cause of youth crime.

Startling new revelations suggest that over 73% of Ghanaian and Canadian teens who commit crimes are under the influence of hard drugs or alcohol at the time of their offence. Substances like fentanyl, carfentanyl, marijuana, cocaine, and a frightening new entrant called “red” are emerging as powerful influencers, silently poisoning the judgement of our youth.

In Ghana, the street drug, “red” is spreading fast. Described as more addictive and more destructive than traditional narcotics, it is targeting vulnerable young people in schools, on the streets, and even at home. Parents often realise too late that their children are hooked or worse, involved in crime under its influence.

Meanwhile in Canada, authorities have raised a red flag over a terrifying trend: fentanyl-laced gummies circulating in youth circles. Brightly colored and packaged to resemble harmless candy, these edibles are actually deadly traps. Hamilton Police recently issued a public warning after discovering these drugs during a warrant operation linked to teen criminal activity.

“These gummies are potent enough to kill with just one bite,” said an officer with Hamilton Police. “They are deliberately designed to appeal to young people and that's what makes them so dangerous.”

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 100 times stronger than morphine, is lethal in tiny doses. Unknowing to teens and even children are at risk of accidental overdose. The physical warning signs can include drowsiness, confusion, slowed breathing, and in severe cases, unconsciousness or death.

The gravity of the situation cannot be overstated. These substances are not only harming the health of our youth. Thy are reshaping their futures. Drug-induced behaviour is leading to violent crimes, criminal records, and broken families.

Parents, guardians, and educators must become the first line of defense. The Hamilton Police urge the public to talk to children about real dangers of drug-laced edibles, monitor candy and snack intake, especially after parties or social events, avoid accepting gummies or edibles from unknown sources and act immediately if symptoms of drug ingestion appear in teens by calling 911 or the nearest police station without delay.

If we are to combat the rise in youth crime, we must begin by confronting the powerful substances silently fueling it. The enemy isn't always a rebellious teen, it may be what is coursing through their veins.

The time for awareness is now. Before another life is lost or destroyed.

By: Stephen Armah Quaye

Stephen A. Quaye
Stephen A. Quaye, © 2025

This Author has published 317 articles on modernghana.com

