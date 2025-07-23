NIC, YEA sign MoU to employ youth in insurance sector

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at training and employing 500 Ghanaian youth within the insurance sector.

The signing ceremony took place at the YEA Head Office in Accra and marks a collaborative effort to address the twin challenges of youth unemployment and low insurance penetration across the country.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Malik Basintale, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the YEA, highlighted the lack of access to insurance services, especially in remote communities. He noted that many Ghanaians remain underserved due to a shortage of qualified insurance professionals.

“To solve this challenge and create jobs, we are calling on the NIC, the regulator of the insurance sector, to take the lead in training these young individuals through the Ghana Insurance College,” he stated. “Our goal is to make insurance accessible to every working individual regardless of location.”

On her part, Dr. Abiba Zakariah, Acting Commissioner of Insurance, expressed her appreciation to the YEA for the collaboration and assured that the NIC is ready to offer full support towards the successful implementation of the initiative.

“This partnership is timely and crucial. We are fully committed to equipping the youth with relevant skills to thrive in the insurance industry,” she said.

The initiative seeks to not only address the growing unemployment rate but also build a new generation of trained insurance professionals capable of bridging service gaps in the sector. Once trained, the beneficiaries are expected to be deployed across various regions to promote insurance awareness and services.