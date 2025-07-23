ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NIC, YEA sign MoU to employ youth in insurance sector

General News NIC Commissioner, Dr. Abiba Zakariahand CEO of YEA
WED, 23 JUL 2025
NIC Commissioner, Dr. Abiba Zakariahand CEO of YEA

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at training and employing 500 Ghanaian youth within the insurance sector.

The signing ceremony took place at the YEA Head Office in Accra and marks a collaborative effort to address the twin challenges of youth unemployment and low insurance penetration across the country.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Malik Basintale, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the YEA, highlighted the lack of access to insurance services, especially in remote communities. He noted that many Ghanaians remain underserved due to a shortage of qualified insurance professionals.

“To solve this challenge and create jobs, we are calling on the NIC, the regulator of the insurance sector, to take the lead in training these young individuals through the Ghana Insurance College,” he stated. “Our goal is to make insurance accessible to every working individual regardless of location.”

On her part, Dr. Abiba Zakariah, Acting Commissioner of Insurance, expressed her appreciation to the YEA for the collaboration and assured that the NIC is ready to offer full support towards the successful implementation of the initiative.

“This partnership is timely and crucial. We are fully committed to equipping the youth with relevant skills to thrive in the insurance industry,” she said.

The initiative seeks to not only address the growing unemployment rate but also build a new generation of trained insurance professionals capable of bridging service gaps in the sector. Once trained, the beneficiaries are expected to be deployed across various regions to promote insurance awareness and services.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

A lecturer at the University of Ghana Political Science Department, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato Mahama now implementing Operation Clear All Loots instead of ORAL — Dr. Zaato

1 hour ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah Galamsey problem has worsened since Mahama took office — Ahiagbah

2 hours ago

John Jinapor, Energy Minister Energy Ministry tops 2024 Auditor-General’s report with GH¢15.8 billion in finan...

2 hours ago

We sold 358,218 ounces of gold to BoG in 2024 to strengthen cedi — Ghana Chamber of Mines We sold 358,218 ounces of gold to BoG in 2024 to strengthen cedi — Ghana Chamber...

2 hours ago

Auditor-General exposes GH¢138.91 billion overstatement in public debt figures Auditor-General exposes GH¢138.91 billion overstatement in public debt figures

3 hours ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine AG to address Unibank, ORAL, and explosive “Rumble in the Jungle” case at Govern...

3 hours ago

Mahama refers election violence report to Attorney General for legal action Mahama refers election violence report to Attorney General for legal action

3 hours ago

Wa: Final-year Amass student allegedly stabbed for videoing colleague without his consent Wa: Final-year Amass student allegedly stabbed for videoing colleague without hi...

3 hours ago

Rising HIV infections among youth aged between 15–24 worrisome – AIDS Commission Rising HIV infections among youth aged between 15–24 worrisome – AIDS Commission

3 hours ago

Ewurabena Aubynn is product of violent election that left people maimed, traumatized, beaten – Sammi Awuku Ewurabena Aubynn is product of violent election that left people maimed, traumat...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line