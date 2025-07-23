Springboks omit Mapimpi, De Klerk for Wallabies Tests

Double Rugby World Cup winners Makazole Mapimpi and Faf de Klerk have been omitted from the South Africa squad for two Rugby Championship Tests against Australia during August.

Salmaan Moerat, who captained the Springboks to victory over Italy this month, is also left out of a 37-man squad consisting of 20 forwards and 17 backs.

The two Tests against the Wallabies mark the start of the southern hemisphere title defence by South Africa, which also includes two matches in New Zealand and home and away games against Argentina.

"It is always challenging to reduce the squad, especially given how the expanded group of players put up their hands (in four build-up matches)," said head coach Rassie Erasmus.

"But we always said we would select a smaller, more manageable squad during the Rugby Championship.

"This group includes several experienced players and a few younger guys, who grabbed their chances in the last few Tests, so we are pleased with this squad for the first two matches."

Veteran winger Mapimpi loses out only because of fierce competition to fill the number 14 and 11 shirts between Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe.

Kolbe and Arendse are the current first choices while Van der Merwe sparkled during July, scoring four tries in successive victories against Italy and Georgia.

Canan Moodie, who plays at centre or on the wing, also starred during the four-match build-up for the Rugby Championship and his versatility should make him a strong candidate for at least a place on the bench.

Hotly contested

De Klerk drops out of the hotly contested scrum-half race with in-form Grant Williams, Cobus Reinach and Morne van den Berg preferred.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus has said that 2023 World Cup winner Jaden Hendrikse -- not part of the build-up squad -- could also come into the reckoning later this season.

The absence of Moerat leaves Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Ruan Nortje, R.G. Snyman and possibly Cobus Wiese competing for the lock positions.

Cobus Wiese has been a second-rower for much of his career, but was deployed as a number 8 against Georgia last weekend in the absence of older brother Jasper, who is serving a four-match ban.

Fit-again Jean-Luc du Preez and utility loose forward Kwagga Smith are other options to partner probable flankers Pieter-Steph du Toit and captain Siya Kolisi in the back row.

South Africa face Australia at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on August 16 and at Cape Town Stadium seven days later.

Squad

Forwards: Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jean-Luc du Preez, Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi (capt), Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Marnus van der Merwe, Marco van Staden, Boan Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese

Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker, Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Edwill van der Merwe, Morne van den Berg, Grant Williams, Damian Willemse

