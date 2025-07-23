Ablekuma North MP Ewurabena Aubynn sworn in as Board member of Ghana Shippers' Authority

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn, has officially been sworn in as a member of the Governing Board of the Ghana Shippers' Authority, marking yet another milestone in her rapidly rising political career.

Her appointment comes on the heels of her historic victory in the July 11, 2025 parliamentary rerun, where she became only the second National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate to capture the Ablekuma North seat since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1992.

Aubynn, a first-time legislator, has built a reputation for grassroots leadership, community advocacy, and philanthropic outreach. Her influence in the constituency extends beyond politics, rooted in years of impactful work through her nonprofit, the Awula Foundation, which she founded in February 2023.

The foundation has become a lifeline for vulnerable groups in the Ablekuma North Constituency, championing causes related to education, health, and women’s empowerment.

With her induction onto the Ghana Shippers' Authority Board, Aubynn is expected to bring a strong community-focused perspective to national trade and logistics policy. Her presence is also anticipated to deepen the Authority’s engagement with local stakeholders and ensure inclusive decision-making in an industry critical to Ghana’s economic growth.

Ewurabena Aubynn’s appointment reflects growing recognition of her leadership potential and signals a broader effort to infuse key public institutions with fresh perspectives rooted in service and social impact.