PureTrust launches project to combat gender-based violence

By Samuel Sam || Contributor
WED, 23 JUL 2025

A bold new initiative aimed at confronting sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) against girls and women has been launched in Tamale.

The Champions of Change Project: Collective Resilient Action Against SGBV is a six-month campaign led by PureTrust Foundation LBG, with funding from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implementation support from GIZ Ghana’s S(HE) project. Additional backing comes from the Vibrant Village Foundation and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

The campaign targets entrenched patriarchal systems that fuel inequality and abuse in communities across Ghana’s Northern and Savannah Regions. Through grassroots mobilisation, digital outreach, and inclusive dialogue, the project aims to build gender resilience and spark collective community-led advocacy.

The intervention will be implemented in the Bole and North Gonja Districts in the Savannah Region, as well as the Tamale Metropolis and Sagnarigu Municipality in the Northern Region. It is expected to shift harmful attitudes, increase access to protection and support services for survivors, and promote the financial empowerment of women.

Central to the project is a community-driven approach, where local leaders are encouraged to commit publicly to keeping their communities free of SGBV. Community Foundations are also being urged to prioritise gender justice in their grant-making, and “Champions of Change” advocates will be recognised with a symbolic “badge of honour.”

Madam Jamila Tahiru, Projects Coordinator at PureTrust Foundation LBG, emphasised the importance of shared responsibility in the fight against gender-based violence. “We named this initiative ‘Champions of Change’ to reflect the collective effort needed to combat SGBV,” she said, referencing a UN Women report indicating that one in four women globally face gender-based violence.

Mr. Inusah Iddrisu, Principal Public Education Officer and Investigator at CHRAJ’s Northern Regional Office, appealed to stakeholders to uphold the rights of vulnerable groups. He warned that failing to protect women, girls, and persons with disabilities undermines their future, especially when perpetrators—sometimes even parents—go unpunished. He also called for increased support to help rural women farmers gain access to land for agribusiness.

At the launch, Executive Director of Songtaba, Hajia Lamnatu, spoke about the emotional and psychological toll SGBV inflicts on survivors. She condemned persistent patriarchal norms for stifling the voices of women and girls. “When the voices of women and girls are suppressed, yet they are the ones suffering, it hampers development,” she said, describing SGBV as a national crisis requiring urgent intervention.

PureTrust Foundation LBG’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Habib Haruna, reaffirmed the organisation’s broader commitment to advancing economic security and social inclusion for marginalised populations in Ghana. He explained that PureTrust provides communities with advocacy support, technical guidance, and capacity-building tools for sustainable resource mobilisation and development.

The Champions of Change initiative is expected to become a model for community-based action against gender-based violence, empowering citizens to take ownership of the fight for equality and justice.

