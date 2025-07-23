uniBank case: State should recover 100% plus interest of ‘stolen’ funds, not just 60% — Solomon Owusu

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu, has questioned the Attorney General’s decision to accept a 60% recovery of alleged financial losses in the discontinued uniBank case.

He insists the state should pursue full recovery plus interest, rather than settling for partial payments.

“The same statement also says this does not exonerate him of wrongdoing. So you admit there’s wrongdoing, but why should the state accept 60% recovery and not pursue the 100% plus interests?” he asked while Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Wednesday, July 23.

His comment comes after the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, announced the withdrawal of charges against former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and seven others.

The decision, explained in a statement dated July 22, cited significant recoveries as the basis for discontinuing prosecution.

The Attorney General’s office noted that a 60% recovery threshold has been adopted as a benchmark to guide reconsideration of prosecutions in similar financial crime cases.

However, Mr. Owusu argued that the Attorney General’s explanation is rather “damning” to the credibility Dr. Duffuor who founded the now defunct uniBank.

“I think the most damaging blow to Dr. Duffuor’s credibility is actually the statement issued by the Attorney General. The statement says he has paid 60%, but fails to tell us how much that 60% constitutes,” he said.