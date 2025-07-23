AG to address Unibank, ORAL, and explosive “Rumble in the Jungle” case at Government Accountability Forum

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has confirmed that Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, will take center stage at the next edition of the Government Accountability Series, scheduled for Monday, July 28, 2025.

The highly anticipated session is set to tackle some of the most contentious and high-profile legal developments currently gripping the nation.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu revealed that Dr. Ayine will provide detailed briefings on several key issues, including the long-running Unibank case, an in-depth update on ORAL (Operation Recovery of All Loots), and an explosive legal showdown he described as the “Rumble in the Jungle.”

While the government has so far withheld specifics about the so-called “Rumble in the Jungle” case, the Communications Minister hinted it involves major political and financial players and could have far-reaching implications.

“The nation deserves answers, and the Attorney-General is ready to provide them with full transparency,” he stated.

The Government Accountability Series is a flagship platform aimed at enhancing transparency and citizen participation in national governance. Monday’s session promises to be one of the most closely watched yet, particularly given the lingering questions around the collapse of Unibank and the momentum building around ORAL’s recovery efforts.

Interest is also mounting around the mysterious “Rumble in the Jungle” case, which has so far been cloaked in secrecy, but is widely believed to involve powerful figures and complex legal twists.

The event will be hosted at the Ministry of Information and streamed live on major broadcast and digital platforms nationwide.