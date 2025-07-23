ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

AG to address Unibank, ORAL, and explosive “Rumble in the Jungle” case at Government Accountability Forum

  Wed, 23 Jul 2025
Headlines Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine
WED, 23 JUL 2025
Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has confirmed that Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, will take center stage at the next edition of the Government Accountability Series, scheduled for Monday, July 28, 2025.

The highly anticipated session is set to tackle some of the most contentious and high-profile legal developments currently gripping the nation.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu revealed that Dr. Ayine will provide detailed briefings on several key issues, including the long-running Unibank case, an in-depth update on ORAL (Operation Recovery of All Loots), and an explosive legal showdown he described as the “Rumble in the Jungle.”

While the government has so far withheld specifics about the so-called “Rumble in the Jungle” case, the Communications Minister hinted it involves major political and financial players and could have far-reaching implications.

“The nation deserves answers, and the Attorney-General is ready to provide them with full transparency,” he stated.

The Government Accountability Series is a flagship platform aimed at enhancing transparency and citizen participation in national governance. Monday’s session promises to be one of the most closely watched yet, particularly given the lingering questions around the collapse of Unibank and the momentum building around ORAL’s recovery efforts.

Interest is also mounting around the mysterious “Rumble in the Jungle” case, which has so far been cloaked in secrecy, but is widely believed to involve powerful figures and complex legal twists.

The event will be hosted at the Ministry of Information and streamed live on major broadcast and digital platforms nationwide.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine AG to address Unibank, ORAL, and explosive “Rumble in the Jungle” case at Govern...

2 hours ago

Mahama refers election violence report to Attorney General for legal action Mahama refers election violence report to Attorney General for legal action

2 hours ago

Wa: Final-year Amass student allegedly stabbed for videoing colleague without his consent Wa: Final-year Amass student allegedly stabbed for videoing colleague without hi...

2 hours ago

Rising HIV infections among youth aged between 15–24 worrisome – AIDS Commission Rising HIV infections among youth aged between 15–24 worrisome – AIDS Commission

2 hours ago

Ewurabena Aubynn is product of violent election that left people maimed, traumatized, beaten – Sammi Awuku Ewurabena Aubynn is product of violent election that left people maimed, traumat...

2 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu uniBank case: State should recover 100% plus interest of ‘stolen’ funds, not jus...

3 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu uniBank case: Attorney General’s statement rather damning to Dr. Duffuor’s credi...

3 hours ago

Road crash deaths in Ghana surge by 21.6% in first half of 2025 — NRSA Road crash deaths in Ghana surge by 21.6% in first half of 2025 — NRSA

3 hours ago

Kumasi: Kusasi Chief shot dead by unknown assailants at Asawase Kumasi: Kusasi Chief shot dead by unknown assailants at Asawase

3 hours ago

Ato Forson’s handling of Ghana’s economy must be studied in the university— Prof Gyampo Ato Forson’s handling of Ghana’s economy must be studied in the university— Prof...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line