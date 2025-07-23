ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama refers election violence report to Attorney General for legal action

  Wed, 23 Jul 2025
Headlines Mahama refers election violence report to Attorney General for legal action
WED, 23 JUL 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has taken a decisive step toward addressing electoral violence in Ghana by referring a damning report on violent incidents during the 2020 and 2024 general elections to the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, for legal scrutiny and recommendations.

The report, compiled by the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, outlines troubling findings on deadly confrontations that marred the two election cycles, including violent clashes between political party supporters and security personnel, as well as multiple shooting incidents.

According to the report, eight lives were lost during the 2020 elections, with three additional fatalities recorded in 2024—figures that highlight the deadly consequences of unchecked political tensions and security lapses during Ghana’s democratic exercises.

President Mahama ordered the investigation shortly after taking office, responding to strong calls from civil society organizations for accountability in the wake of election-related bloodshed. The IGP’s findings are the result of months of probing incidents across several hotspots where violence disrupted voting and endangered lives.

By forwarding the report to the Attorney General, President Mahama is seeking legal direction on how best to pursue justice for the victims and ensure that those responsible are held to account. This move is also intended to inform the development of institutional safeguards to prevent future outbreaks of electoral violence.

“The goal is not only justice for the victims, but lasting reforms to protect the integrity of our democratic process,” a senior official at the Presidency said.

The Presidency has reiterated its unwavering commitment to the rule of law, stressing that political violence has no place in Ghana’s democracy and that public trust in electoral systems must be fully restored.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine AG to address Unibank, ORAL, and explosive “Rumble in the Jungle” case at Govern...

2 hours ago

Mahama refers election violence report to Attorney General for legal action Mahama refers election violence report to Attorney General for legal action

2 hours ago

Wa: Final-year Amass student allegedly stabbed for videoing colleague without his consent Wa: Final-year Amass student allegedly stabbed for videoing colleague without hi...

2 hours ago

Rising HIV infections among youth aged between 15–24 worrisome – AIDS Commission Rising HIV infections among youth aged between 15–24 worrisome – AIDS Commission

2 hours ago

Ewurabena Aubynn is product of violent election that left people maimed, traumatized, beaten – Sammi Awuku Ewurabena Aubynn is product of violent election that left people maimed, traumat...

2 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu uniBank case: State should recover 100% plus interest of ‘stolen’ funds, not jus...

3 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu uniBank case: Attorney General’s statement rather damning to Dr. Duffuor’s credi...

3 hours ago

Road crash deaths in Ghana surge by 21.6% in first half of 2025 — NRSA Road crash deaths in Ghana surge by 21.6% in first half of 2025 — NRSA

3 hours ago

Kumasi: Kusasi Chief shot dead by unknown assailants at Asawase Kumasi: Kusasi Chief shot dead by unknown assailants at Asawase

3 hours ago

Ato Forson’s handling of Ghana’s economy must be studied in the university— Prof Gyampo Ato Forson’s handling of Ghana’s economy must be studied in the university— Prof...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line