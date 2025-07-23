Mahama refers election violence report to Attorney General for legal action

President John Dramani Mahama has taken a decisive step toward addressing electoral violence in Ghana by referring a damning report on violent incidents during the 2020 and 2024 general elections to the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, for legal scrutiny and recommendations.

The report, compiled by the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, outlines troubling findings on deadly confrontations that marred the two election cycles, including violent clashes between political party supporters and security personnel, as well as multiple shooting incidents.

According to the report, eight lives were lost during the 2020 elections, with three additional fatalities recorded in 2024—figures that highlight the deadly consequences of unchecked political tensions and security lapses during Ghana’s democratic exercises.

President Mahama ordered the investigation shortly after taking office, responding to strong calls from civil society organizations for accountability in the wake of election-related bloodshed. The IGP’s findings are the result of months of probing incidents across several hotspots where violence disrupted voting and endangered lives.

By forwarding the report to the Attorney General, President Mahama is seeking legal direction on how best to pursue justice for the victims and ensure that those responsible are held to account. This move is also intended to inform the development of institutional safeguards to prevent future outbreaks of electoral violence.

“The goal is not only justice for the victims, but lasting reforms to protect the integrity of our democratic process,” a senior official at the Presidency said.

The Presidency has reiterated its unwavering commitment to the rule of law, stressing that political violence has no place in Ghana’s democracy and that public trust in electoral systems must be fully restored.