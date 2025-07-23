Ato Forson’s handling of Ghana’s economy must be studied in the university— Prof Gyampo

The Acting Chief Executive of the Ghana Shippers' Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has praised the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiamah, for their handling of the economy.

He believes the duo’s management of the economy in the first six months of the John Mahama-led administration deserves academic study.

In a social media post on Wednesday, July 23, the political scientist said findings from such research should serve as a guide for future economic managers.

“How Ato Forson and the BoG Governor are running the Ghanaian economy must be a subject of serious academic research whose findings must be properly documented to serve as a blueprint for both current and future economic governance,” he wrote.

His comment comes in the wake of Ghana’s relatively improved economic outlook after several international rating agencies, including Fitch Solutions, rated the economy poorly in recent years.

The local currency, the cedi, which suffered rapid depreciation since 2022, has now stabilized around GHS12.00 on the retail market—up from nearly GHS15.00 in January 2025.

Although many financial experts and economic analysts note that this stability has yet to significantly impact citizens’ livelihoods, they say it signals a positive shift that could boost investor confidence.