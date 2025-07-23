Will robots lead to a future crisis in unemployment?

ModernGhana logo
Humanity cannot undervalue how quickly modern technology is changing many facets of daily life, the economy, and society. The internet has made it easier for people to communicate and plan their everyday activities. One thing people should keep in mind, though, is that artificial intelligence-controlled robots are not just science fiction anymore.

Robots have already replaced humans in several industries, including packaging and sorting in warehouses, coffee making, surgery, street patrol, and customer service. Scientists predict that the integration of robots into society will become commonplace and inevitable within the next ten years. Would this lead to a global unemployment crisis? That is the crucial question.

In the upcoming years, robots will continue to play a part in a variety of industries. Humanoid robots are employed in classrooms to instruct pupils, demonstrating the widespread usage of robotic technology in many areas, including healthcare, agriculture, the food industry, manufacturing, mining, and education. Robots are increasingly being used in the car manufacturing industry and defense activities by the military.

Even though a portion of the workforce will be replaced by artificial intelligence robots, experts predict that this will not result in the complete elimination of jobs but rather in a significant shift in the labor market. The global unemployment rate may not be rising significantly; rather, a large redistribution of jobs will be concealed by this macro-metric.

Society's inability to adapt to the rapid pace of change poses a greater threat than the robots themselves. The difficulty can be transformed into an opportunity for nations that make investments in education for the future, establish adaptable social support networks, and figure out how to properly share the advantages of automation. They will be able to use the human potential that has been liberated from routine to solve challenging issues, be creative, and enhance people's quality of life.

Humans and robots will collaborate in the future rather than fight each other. However, achieving this future calls for a level of preparation, human capital investment, and social cohesion never seen before. The only way to make the integration of robots a benefit rather than a curse is to actively manage the transition.

Joel Savage
Joel Savage, © 2025

Belgian-Ghanaian journalist, Joel Savage, writes the "A Mixture Of Periodicals" column. The Flemish Journalists Association member frequently contributed to the features sections of the Weekly Spectator, Ghanaian Times, Daily Graphic and The Mirror. He lives in Belgium.  Column: Joel Savage

