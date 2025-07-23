Wa: Final-year Amass student allegedly stabbed for videoing colleague without his consent

A final-year student of Wa T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School (Wa Amass) is battling for his life after a brutal stabbing incident on campus Tuesday night left him critically wounded.

The victim, identified as Iddrisu Ibrahim — known among students as Lincoln — is a Year 3 Agricultural Science student from Bulenga. He reportedly sustained multiple stab wounds to the rib and stomach following a confrontation with his close friend, Hafis, a Year 3 General Arts student from Bawku, popularly called Baayaawa.

Eyewitness accounts point to a disturbing escalation that began with a seemingly trivial dispute. Lincoln had allegedly recorded a video of Hafis without his consent. When confronted, he reportedly refused to delete the footage, prompting Hafis to threaten him with violence. Lincoln, according to students present, laughed off the threat and dared Hafis to act on it.

Moments later, the confrontation spiraled into violence. Hafis allegedly drew a knife and stabbed Lincoln in the torso, inflicting deep wounds that left him bleeding profusely.

In the chaotic aftermath, Hafis attempted to flee but was apprehended after news of the attack rapidly circulated across campus. An enraged group of students reportedly mobilized to retaliate, but timely intervention by police officers helped restore calm. Hafis was arrested and is currently in custody, assisting with investigations.

Despite his injuries, Lincoln managed to stagger from the hostel area toward the school library before collapsing. A female eyewitness recounted the horrifying moment: “When Lincoln came out, the knife was still stuck in him. Some students removed it before rushing him to the hospital.”

He was transported to the Wa Regional Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The police have launched a full investigation into the incident, while school authorities are yet to release an official statement. In the meantime, campus security has been significantly reinforced to prevent any further outbreaks of violence.