ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Wa: Final-year Amass student allegedly stabbed for videoing colleague without his consent

  Wed, 23 Jul 2025
Education Wa: Final-year Amass student allegedly stabbed for videoing colleague without his consent
WED, 23 JUL 2025

A final-year student of Wa T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School (Wa Amass) is battling for his life after a brutal stabbing incident on campus Tuesday night left him critically wounded.

The victim, identified as Iddrisu Ibrahim — known among students as Lincoln — is a Year 3 Agricultural Science student from Bulenga. He reportedly sustained multiple stab wounds to the rib and stomach following a confrontation with his close friend, Hafis, a Year 3 General Arts student from Bawku, popularly called Baayaawa.

Eyewitness accounts point to a disturbing escalation that began with a seemingly trivial dispute. Lincoln had allegedly recorded a video of Hafis without his consent. When confronted, he reportedly refused to delete the footage, prompting Hafis to threaten him with violence. Lincoln, according to students present, laughed off the threat and dared Hafis to act on it.

Moments later, the confrontation spiraled into violence. Hafis allegedly drew a knife and stabbed Lincoln in the torso, inflicting deep wounds that left him bleeding profusely.

In the chaotic aftermath, Hafis attempted to flee but was apprehended after news of the attack rapidly circulated across campus. An enraged group of students reportedly mobilized to retaliate, but timely intervention by police officers helped restore calm. Hafis was arrested and is currently in custody, assisting with investigations.

Despite his injuries, Lincoln managed to stagger from the hostel area toward the school library before collapsing. A female eyewitness recounted the horrifying moment: “When Lincoln came out, the knife was still stuck in him. Some students removed it before rushing him to the hospital.”

He was transported to the Wa Regional Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The police have launched a full investigation into the incident, while school authorities are yet to release an official statement. In the meantime, campus security has been significantly reinforced to prevent any further outbreaks of violence.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine AG to address Unibank, ORAL, and explosive “Rumble in the Jungle” case at Govern...

2 hours ago

Mahama refers election violence report to Attorney General for legal action Mahama refers election violence report to Attorney General for legal action

2 hours ago

Wa: Final-year Amass student allegedly stabbed for videoing colleague without his consent Wa: Final-year Amass student allegedly stabbed for videoing colleague without hi...

2 hours ago

Rising HIV infections among youth aged between 15–24 worrisome – AIDS Commission Rising HIV infections among youth aged between 15–24 worrisome – AIDS Commission

2 hours ago

Ewurabena Aubynn is product of violent election that left people maimed, traumatized, beaten – Sammi Awuku Ewurabena Aubynn is product of violent election that left people maimed, traumat...

2 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu uniBank case: State should recover 100% plus interest of ‘stolen’ funds, not jus...

3 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu uniBank case: Attorney General’s statement rather damning to Dr. Duffuor’s credi...

3 hours ago

Road crash deaths in Ghana surge by 21.6% in first half of 2025 — NRSA Road crash deaths in Ghana surge by 21.6% in first half of 2025 — NRSA

3 hours ago

Kumasi: Kusasi Chief shot dead by unknown assailants at Asawase Kumasi: Kusasi Chief shot dead by unknown assailants at Asawase

3 hours ago

Ato Forson’s handling of Ghana’s economy must be studied in the university— Prof Gyampo Ato Forson’s handling of Ghana’s economy must be studied in the university— Prof...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line