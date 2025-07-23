ModernGhana logo
Kumasi: Kusasi Chief shot dead by unknown assailants at Asawase

By John Antwi-Boasiako II Contributor
WED, 23 JUL 2025

The Kusasi Chief of the Ashanti Region and Chief of the Kadi Divisional Area in Binduri, Abdul-Malik Azenbe, has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in a shocking incident on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

According to eyewitnesses, two men arrived on a motorbike at the chief’s residence near the Asawase F-Line Community Centre at about 8:40 p.m. One of the assailants, armed with an AK-47 rifle, reportedly opened fire on the chief and fled the scene.

Chief Azenbe, who was enskinned as Kadi Naaba just three months ago, was initially rushed to the Manhyia District Hospital but was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Emmanuel Teye-Cudjoe, visited the bereaved family later that evening. He assured them that the police would launch a full-scale investigation to track down the perpetrators and ensure that justice is served.

Police have since intensified security in the area while appealing to the public to volunteer any information that could aid in the arrest of the assailants.

The tragic killing has left the Kusasi community in shock and mourning, with many calling for swift action to prevent further violence.

