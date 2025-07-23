ModernGhana logo
Quick Note To Charles Reindorf - Who Wishes That Ghana Has A Profitable National Airline Not An Aviation Sector Loss-Maker

Good morning, Junior. New day, endless possibilities! Start off by retrieving your GHC50 we asked for as a data bundle to tide us over to work on the aviation sector campaign while awaiting promised sharecropping cash, lol. The sharecropping arrangement came in shortly after the request was made. Pity you sent it so quickly. Such is life...

On a more serious note, we are still waiting to get your aviation sector pitch document sent by PDF. It so happens that my tablet's Hancom Reader doesn't function, so we always ask that background context documents sent to us by people in our global network of contacts are in PDF form. Simple.

Furthermore, we advise that you explore the low-cost airline business model based on a partnership with either Ryanair, EasyJet, or Norwegian Air Shuttle models, for example, with one of those airlines ultimately partnering Ghana to establish a low-cost national carrier that dominates the skies over the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) market. This carrier would connect passengers and high-value freight in Africa to Europe, North and South America, Australia, and Asia.

That said, establishing a national carrier for Ghana with a hub-and-spoke model could be viable, connecting African capitals to Accra and then to other continents. However, it's crucial to ensure the business model is sustainable, efficient, and competitive. Luckily, as it happens, the Mahama presidency has a one-nation ethos guiding it and welcomes all good common-weal nation-building proposals. Considerations include:

Market demand and competition
Operational costs and efficiency
Strategic partnerships and collaborations
Regulatory frameworks
Financial sustainability
In our humble view, a well-planned and executed national carrier that's listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), could enhance Ghana's connectivity, economic growth, and regional integration.

#GhanaAviation #LowCostAirlines #AfCFTA #NationalInterest #AviationSectorReform #NationalCarrier #AviationStrategy

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

