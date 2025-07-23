Rising HIV infections among youth aged between 15–24 worrisome – AIDS Commission

The Ghana AIDS Commission has sounded the alarm over a disturbing surge in HIV infections among young people, particularly those aged 15 to 24—a trend the Commission says reflects shifting priorities in sexual health choices.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, July 22, Director-General of the Commission, Dr. Prosper Akanbong, warned that more adolescents are becoming vulnerable to the virus due to a growing tendency to focus solely on preventing pregnancy while ignoring the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

“We are seeing high infection rates among young and adolescent groups. The 15 to 24 age group is experiencing a progressively rising trend in HIV cases, and that is very worrisome,” Dr. Akanbong said.

He attributed the rising infections to a worrying shift in behavior: an overreliance on emergency contraceptives instead of condoms, which offer both pregnancy prevention and protection against STIs.

“They tend to think more about the fear of pregnancy rather than the fear of infections. So, you see the use of emergency contraceptives on the rise, but not enough condom use,” he lamented.

Dr. Akanbong stressed the urgent need for intensified public education to address the misconceptions among young people and promote responsible sexual behavior. He noted that the trend, if left unchecked, threatens to undermine years of progress in Ghana’s fight against HIV/AIDS.

The Commission is calling on schools, health professionals, civil society groups, and the media to step up efforts in spreading accurate information about HIV prevention and to encourage young people to make safer sexual health choices.