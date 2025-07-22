Passengers leap into sea as vessel catches fire

Indonesia Ferry Fire: Passengers Leap into Sea as Vessel Burns

A devastating ferry fire incident occurred off the coast of Indonesia's North Sulawesi province on July 20, 2025.

The KM Barcelona VA ferry, carrying approximately 280 passengers and crew, caught fire near Talise Island while en route from the Talaud Islands to Manado City. The blaze spread rapidly, prompting hundreds of terrified passengers to leap into the sea.

Over 500 passengers were rescued, with many pulled from the water by the Indonesian Navy, Basarnas, and local fishermen. Unfortunately, three people lost their lives in the tragedy, with several others injured and receiving treatment for burns and smoke inhalation. Authorities initially reported five fatalities but later revised the number to three after two passengers initially reported dead were found alive in hospitals.

Indonesian transportation authorities have launched a full investigation into the incident, with early speculation pointing to a possible engine malfunction or electrical fault. The ferry had reportedly passed recent safety checks, but questions are being raised about emergency preparedness and fire safety protocols on board.

Indonesia, an archipelago with over 17,000 islands, relies heavily on sea transport, especially ferries, for inter-island travel. Ferry accidents are not uncommon in Indonesia, often due to overloading, poor maintenance, or inadequate safety measures. This latest disaster has reignited calls for stricter enforcement of maritime safety standards across the country.

Authorities have set up emergency hotlines in Manado for families of passengers to contact for updates. The full passenger manifest is still being reviewed, and rescue teams continue to ensure no one is missing.