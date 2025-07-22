God Bless President John Dramani Mahama — Ghana’s Leader of True Transformation

In the classroom, we often see students who struggle at first but, with determination and humility, take their work home, correct their mistakes, and return with exceptional results. Their improvement leaves teachers amazed.

In much the same way, President John Dramani Mahama has returned to Ghana’s national stage with sharpened focus, quiet strength, and renewed excellence. His leadership today is more refined, deeply people-centered, and demonstrably impactful. Ghanaians are watching in awe—not just because of his past experience, but because of his present resolve to solve, serve, and heal.

Five Reasons Why Mahama’s Leadership Inspires Admiration

MahamaCares Fund A bold social initiative offering free primary healthcare for all Ghanaians—regardless of NHIS status. It’s health reform that puts people first.

Free First-Year University Education By waiving fees for all first-year tertiary students, Mahama is making higher education more accessible for families across the country.

Fuel Price Stabilization His administration has lowered and stabilized fuel costs, offering real relief to drivers, transport operators, and small businesses.

Restored Nursing and Teacher Trainee Allowances He reinstated essential allowances, showing respect for frontline educators and caregivers while improving retention and morale.

Ethical Governance Reforms From banning political appointees from purchasing state assets to enforcing asset declarations, Mahama is rebuilding public trust in government.

Like the student who returned with better grades, Mahama’s second chapter in leadership is rooted in humility, accountability, and visionary reform.

Ghana’s Path to Recovery Under Mahama

Ghana is a nation blessed with abundant potential—ready to achieve true economic independence. But after years of mismanagement and arrogance under the previous administration, many citizens were left discouraged. Mahama's reforms are now rekindling hope across every region.

He doesn’t react to insults. He doesn’t assign blame. He simply works—quietly and effectively—to solve problems. As General Mosquito rightly said: "President Mahama never responds to the wrong lips of critics."

Where others sought power, Mahama seeks progress. Where others divided, Mahama unites. Where others robbed, Mahama restores.

The Reset Ghana Agenda — Policies for Transformation

President Mahama’s policy platform is bold, inclusive, and ethical. Here’s a snapshot of the key reforms he’s implementing:

Economic Transformation

24-Hour Economy Strategy: Introduce three work shifts to boost productivity and job creation.

Revive Strategic Industries: Rehabilitate VALCO and TOR, and build a bauxite-alumina value chain.

Support Local Enterprises: Promote Ghanaian ownership in banking, agriculture, mining, and manufacturing.

Simplify Taxation: Scrap burdensome levies (E-Levy, COVID Levy, Betting Tax) while expanding the tax net without raising rates.

Export Development Program: Focus on value-added exports to reduce dependency on raw goods.

Agriculture & Food Security

Modernize Agriculture: Use technology and agribusiness models to improve yield and income.

School Farms & Farmers’ Service Centers: Build farming hubs and reintroduce agricultural education.

Price Stabilization for Petroleum: Cushion fuel prices with targeted levy mechanisms.

Healthcare & Social Protection

MahamaCares Fund: Free primary healthcare for all citizens.

Dialysis & Referral Hospitals: Build advanced healthcare infrastructure in underserved zones.

Free Sanitary Pads for Girls: Promote menstrual equity and keep girls in school.

Education Reform

Improve Free SHS/TVET: Review and enhance educational quality and sustainability.

Cancel Licensure Exams for Teacher Trainees: Remove barriers to teacher employment.

Build Teacher Accommodation: Include housing in future school construction.

Governance & Anti-Corruption

Lean Government Structure: Limit ministers and deputies to a maximum of 60.

Abolish Ex-Gratia Payments: End political retirement perks to save resources.

Value-for-Money Office: Independently audit all public procurements over $5 million.

Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL): Launch forensic audits into scandals like the banking collapse and COVID-19 spending.

Infrastructure & Regional Development

Complete Abandoned Projects: Finish critical hospitals, roads, and water systems.

Regional Industrial Zones: Build region-specific factories based on local strengths.

Decentralize Security Recruitment: Ensure fair representation across regions in national services.

May God continue to bless President Mahama, the servant-leader Ghana has been waiting for. Under his watch, the nation isn’t just progressing—it’s rising with dignity, direction, and hope.

Mahama is widely seen as a leader who puts Ghana first—valuing truth, service, and legacy over personal gain. That sentiment is echoing across Ghana—and it’s not just nostalgia, it’s recognition of a leadership style rooted in vision, service, and nation-building.

Many elders who lived through the transformative era of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah now see reflections of his legacy in John Dramani Mahama’s renewed leadership. According to ZAA Multimedia, Mahama is considered a “mentee of Nkrumah,” shaped by Pan-African ideals, infrastructure-driven development, and a deep commitment to education and industrialization. His father, Emmanuel Adama Mahama, even served under Nkrumah, embedding those values early in his life.

Mr. President Mahama, Ghana is proud of you and your dad’s though gone is still proud of you in spirit. Keep it up, and God strengthen you and your family of NDC.

By

Gaddiel R. Ackah

[email protected]

U.S. Navy veteran. Lives in U.S.A.

Social Advocate for economic independence and ethical leadership. His work spans education, business, military, spiritual, leadership and creative arts, making him a multifaceted influencer.

Author of Many Leadership and Inspiring Books.