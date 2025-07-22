Minority NPP wants to meet Mahama over national issues

The Minority in Parliament has officially written to President John Dramani Mahama, requesting an audience to present a petition on matters it describes as “issues of great public concern.”

In a letter signed by Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh and submitted to the Presidency on Thursday, July 17, the caucus requested to meet the President at the Jubilee House on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

“I write on behalf of Members of the Minority Caucus to respectfully notify you that we have arranged to present a formal petition to Your Excellency at the Jubilee House on Thursday, 24th July,” the letter stated.

It continued, “The petition details issues of great public concern which require your fair-minded leadership and definitive action to address the challenges they relate to.”

While the specific contents of the petition remain undisclosed, the Minority’s letter signals growing anxiety within its ranks over what it perceives as pressing national issues that demand urgent attention.

Annoh-Dompreh also conveyed the caucus’s trust in President Mahama’s readiness to listen and respond decisively to their concerns.