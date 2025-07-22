President Mahama: The Leader and Hope Ghana Deserves.

In a time when leadership often bends under the weight of ego, blame and broken promises, President John Dramani Mahama stands firm as a man of quiet resolve, visionary action and ethical governance. He is not just a politician—he is a public servant whose humility, transparency and commitment to Ghana’s people define every decision and every policy.

Mahama does not trade insults for insults. He does not deflect with excuses. As the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah (General Mosquito), aptly said, “Mahama never reacts to the wrong lips of critics.” He simply serves. And through his leadership, Ghana is experiencing the power of transformation—not in words, but in undeniable results.

Why Ghanaians Support Mahama: Vision Backed by Action. The spirit of Mahama’s leadership is anchored in his Big Push Agenda, a $10 billion infrastructure and reform package built on ethical priorities and development for all. He has a plan of action in his hands.

Infrastructure Revival Across Ghana. Mr. Mahama is breathing life back into abandoned hospitals, schools, roads, and water systems, bringing dignity to neglected regions. His administration views development as a right, not a reward.

Free First-Year University Education. Understanding the financial burdens on families, Mahama waived fees for all first-year tertiary students, making higher education more inclusive and accessible to every Ghanaian household. Who could imagine this can be possible in Ghana?

MahamaCares Fund. This visionary fund guarantees free primary healthcare to all Ghanaians, regardless of NHIS registration. It’s a direct investment in dignity and wellness, especially for the underserved. This is similar to ObamaCare of United States.

Reduced Fuel Prices. Mahama has stabilized fuel costs at a time when global prices fluctuate wildly, offering relief to transport operators, market traders, and everyday commuters. Mr. Mahama’s good policies will let him be remembered even for centuries to come.

Restoration of Nursing and Teacher Trainee Allowances. He reinstated critical allowances, proving his respect for service professions and improving morale in the health and education sectors.

Feed Ghana & Grow24 Initiatives. These national agricultural programs support youth with land access, irrigation systems, and guaranteed markets—reviving Ghana’s food systems and creating sustainable rural jobs.

Leaner, More Modest Government. Mahama cut the number of ministers and deputies to just 60, reducing spending and reinforcing the principle that government exists to serve—not consume.

Bold Ethical Governance Reforms. He banned political appointees from purchasing state assets, mandated asset declarations, and created an Independent Value-for-Money Office to audit all major public contracts. These reforms restore trust and protect public resources.

One Million Coders Programme. This digital empowerment initiative equips youth with coding and tech skills to thrive in the modern economy—closing the gap between education and employability.

Environmental Recovery and Sustainability. Through the Tree for Life and Blue Water Initiative, Mahama is rehabilitating ecosystems damaged by illegal mining and transforming degraded lands into economic opportunity zones.

Mahama’s Leadership Worth Believing In

Mahama does not posture—he performs. His leadership draws admiration because it reflects honor, humility and results. He leads without insult, governs without ego, and solves problems without blame.

In his hands, Ghana finds a steady course. In his character, Ghanaians rediscover what leadership should feel like—firm, fair, and faithful to the people.

Mahama indeed is the hope, because his actions are the evidence. He will ever be remembered for standing to save his people. And Ghana, no doubt, is rising. Rising above imagination.

By

Gaddiel R. Ackah

[email protected]

U.S. Navy veteran. Lives in U.S.A.

Social Advocate for economic independence and ethical leadership. His work spans education, business, military, spiritual, leadership and creative arts, making him a multifaceted influencer.

Author of Many Leadership and Inspiring Books.