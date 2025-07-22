ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 22 Jul 2025 Politics

‘Clearer in Chief’ — Ahiagbah slams Mahama over discontinuation of case against Dr. Duffuor

‘Clearer in Chief’ — Ahiagbah slams Mahama over discontinuation of case against Dr. Duffuor

The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has taken a swipe at President John Dramani Mahama following the discontinuation of the case against former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.

Ahiagbah accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government of practising selective justice that favours its supporters.

In a social media post on Tuesday, July 22, he wrote: “Good afternoon, President John Dramani Mahama. Another pro-NDC person has been cleared of all charges in the banking sector clean-up case. Different rules apply to the NDC; another set applies to the rest of us. Clearer in Chief…”

This follows the Attorney General’s decision to discontinue a financial crimes case against Dr. Duffuor and seven others.

Dr. Duffuor, a former NDC flagbearer aspirant, was charged in February 2020 alongside then-Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiamah, who had previously served as Second Deputy Governor, and five others who were accused of offenses including theft and money laundering.

State prosecutors alleged that Dr. Duffuor received GH¢663.3 million “knowing it had been obtained by means of a criminal offence.”

uniBank was declared insolvent in August 2018 after the Bank of Ghana found that shareholders and related parties had taken GH¢5.3 billion in loans and withdrawals without following due process.

In a statement dated July 22 and signed by Deputy Minister of Justice Dr. Justice Srem Sai, the Attorney General’s office clarified that the nolle prosequi does not absolve the accused of wrongdoing.

It explained that the decision was informed by significant recoveries of alleged losses.

Working with other agencies, the office said a 60% recovery threshold has been set to guide the reconsideration of prosecution in similar cases.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

55 minutes ago

Group photograph Chinese firms explore opportunities under Ghana’s 24- Hour Economy programme

1 hour ago

‘Clearer in Chief’ — Ahiagbah slams Mahama over discontinuation of case against Dr. Duffuor ‘Clearer in Chief’ — Ahiagbah slams Mahama over discontinuation of case against ...

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor Instead of Mahama Cares, NHIS should have been reviewed to cover NCDs — Abu Jina...

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Akim Abuakwa South, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang Financing arrangement for Mahama Cares not rigorous enough — Dr. Kingsley Agyema...

2 hours ago

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah Stealing state funds may become attractive if prosecution stops over partial rec...

2 hours ago

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Mortality rate from non-communicable diseases becoming more alarming — Health Mi...

2 hours ago

Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Mahama Cares to complement, not compete with NHIS — Health Minister

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah Ruling straight from the manual with robotic grace — Assafuah reacts to Kevin Ta...

2 hours ago

uniBank collapse: We’ll no longer prosecute Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, 7 others — Attorney General uniBank collapse: We’ll no longer prosecute Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, 7 others — Atto...

4 hours ago

Public institutions wasted GH¢18.4bn in 2024 — Auditor-Generals report Public institutions wasted GH¢18.4bn in 2024 — Auditor-General's report

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line