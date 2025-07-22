‘Clearer in Chief’ — Ahiagbah slams Mahama over discontinuation of case against Dr. Duffuor

The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has taken a swipe at President John Dramani Mahama following the discontinuation of the case against former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.

Ahiagbah accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government of practising selective justice that favours its supporters.

In a social media post on Tuesday, July 22, he wrote: “Good afternoon, President John Dramani Mahama. Another pro-NDC person has been cleared of all charges in the banking sector clean-up case. Different rules apply to the NDC; another set applies to the rest of us. Clearer in Chief…”

This follows the Attorney General’s decision to discontinue a financial crimes case against Dr. Duffuor and seven others.

Dr. Duffuor, a former NDC flagbearer aspirant, was charged in February 2020 alongside then-Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiamah, who had previously served as Second Deputy Governor, and five others who were accused of offenses including theft and money laundering.

State prosecutors alleged that Dr. Duffuor received GH¢663.3 million “knowing it had been obtained by means of a criminal offence.”

uniBank was declared insolvent in August 2018 after the Bank of Ghana found that shareholders and related parties had taken GH¢5.3 billion in loans and withdrawals without following due process.

In a statement dated July 22 and signed by Deputy Minister of Justice Dr. Justice Srem Sai, the Attorney General’s office clarified that the nolle prosequi does not absolve the accused of wrongdoing.

It explained that the decision was informed by significant recoveries of alleged losses.

Working with other agencies, the office said a 60% recovery threshold has been set to guide the reconsideration of prosecution in similar cases.