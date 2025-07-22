Instead of Mahama Cares, NHIS should have been reviewed to cover NCDs — Abu Jinapor

The Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has described the creation of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, popularly known as Mahama Cares, as a duplicitous effort.

According to him, instead of setting up a new fund to cater for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) should have been reviewed to cover such conditions.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, July 22, during debates on the Mahama Cares Bill, the former Lands and Natural Resources Minister expressed concern about the duplication of institutions and what he described as a penchant for creating new ones.

“Reputable organizations such as the United Nations, UNDP, and even the IMF have all decried the concept of governments, particularly from the Third World, spending huge sums of administrative funds on duplication.

“I need not remind this House that when President Barack Obama came to our country, he urged us to build strong institutions. We keep hearing about non-communicable diseases, but the question we must ask is why can we not review the National Health Insurance Scheme or the National Health Authority to address NCDs?” he asked.

He added, “Is Ghana not tired of successive governments duplicating institutions and creating new ones, burdening our national purse with additional funding requirements?”

The Mahama Cares Fund, which is currently before Parliament, is expected to focus on treating NCDs not covered under the NHIS.

It will take effect once lawmakers approve the bill backing its establishment.