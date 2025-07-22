Financing arrangement for Mahama Cares not rigorous enough — Dr. Kingsley Agyemang

The Member of Parliament for Akim Abuakwa South, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, has criticised the financing structure of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, popularly known as Mahama Cares.

He argued that the proposed arrangement lacks the rigour needed to sustain such a major intervention in the country’s health sector.

According to him, diverting 20 percent of resources from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to finance Mahama Cares could undermine the core mandate of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, July 22, Dr. Agyemang asserted that without a thorough actuarial assessment, the initiative may fail to address the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which account for nearly half of deaths in the country.

“We are more confronted with a problem that is so huge—NCDs, one out of two deaths—but the financing arrangement to solve this problem is not rigorous enough. Nobody does an insurance provision without an actuarial memorandum. It is not done anywhere,” he said.

The lawmaker proposed that Parliament must adopt a more comprehensive and data-driven approach to health financing, especially as the government seeks to operationalise Mahama Cares.

“We might have made mistakes in the past, but we can’t continue to make mistakes. Taking 20 percent from the National Health Insurance Fund to finance a new programme will impact service provision under the NHIS. This was arbitrarily done, and we are appealing to our colleagues to consider a more rigorous and extensive financing source,” Dr. Agyemang stated.

The Mahama Cares Fund, which is currently being debated in Parliament, is expected to focus on treating NCDs not covered under the NHIS.

It will take effect once lawmakers approve the bill backing its establishment.