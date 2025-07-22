From Savannah to Service: Dr. Abutu Kapori elected National Secretary of GNAFF

In a powerful display of democratic spirit and visionary leadership, Dr. Abutu Kapori has emerged victorious as the newly elected National Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen (GNAFF), following the association’s National Delegates Congress held on 12th July 2025 in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Polling 76 out of 136 valid votes cast, Dr. Kapori edged out his contender, Mr. Dawuda, who secured 60 votes, in a tightly contested race that captured the attention of farming and fishing communities across the nation.

Speaking exclusively to ModernGhana News, Dr. Kapori expressed heartfelt gratitude to the delegates for the confidence reposed in him, attributing his victory to divine will and a shared vision for a better future for Ghana’s agricultural sector.

"Now that I have been given the national mandate, I assure the people of the Savannah Region and Ghana at large that this is a new dawn for farmers and fishers. We are going to work tirelessly to bring meaningful development to the sector," he affirmed.

Dr. Kapori highlighted the enormous untapped potential of the Savannah Region, citing the Black Volta and White Volta rivers as natural assets that can be harnessed for agricultural transformation. He emphasized the importance of leveraging arable lands and fertile soils for irrigation farming, positioning the region as a future food basket of the nation.

More significantly, Dr. Kapori used the platform to issue a clarion call to the youth of Ghana, urging them to embrace agriculture not merely as a tradition but as a viable and lucrative business venture.

"The government’s ‘Feed Ghana’ policy is a golden opportunity for young people – male and female – to engage in poultry, fishing, crop cultivation, and agribusiness. Agriculture is no longer just a way of life; it is an economic pathway," he stated passionately.

With a clear agenda and a heart for service, Dr. Kapori’s election marks a hopeful chapter for Ghanaian farmers and fishers, particularly in underserved regions like Savannah. His victory is not just personal – it is symbolic of a broader awakening in Ghana’s agricultural renaissance.

As he takes office, the eyes of the nation will be on Dr. Kapori to see his vision come to life — a vision rooted in equity, empowerment, and economic transformation through agriculture.