Stealing state funds may become attractive if prosecution stops over partial recovery — Sulemana Braimah

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah, has expressed concern over the Attorney General’s decision to discontinue a financial crime case against the founder of uniBank, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and seven others.

According to Braimah, the move could make misappropriation of state funds an attractive option if partial recoveries allow suspects to escape prosecution.

“Please explain, because this may make stealing or misappropriation of state funds a very attractive venture. After all, if you are caught, all you need to do to possibly avoid prosecution by the AG is to refund 60% of the loot and keep the rest to enjoy in freedom,” he wrote in a social media post on Tuesday, July 22.

He further asked, “Does it mean that if Kofi and Ama stole or misappropriated GH¢100 million of state funds and are facing prosecution, you will or may discontinue prosecution if you are able to recover GH¢60 million or more (60%+) from them?”

Dr. Duffuor, a former National Democratic Congress flagbearer aspirant, was charged in February 2020 alongside Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiamah, who previously served as Second Deputy Governor, and five others.

They faced accusations including theft and money laundering.

Prosecutors alleged that Dr. Duffuor received GH¢663.3 million “knowing it had been obtained by means of a criminal offence.”

uniBank was declared insolvent in August 2018 after the Bank of Ghana found that shareholders and related parties had taken GH¢5.3 billion in loans and withdrawals without following due process.

In a statement dated July 22 and signed by Deputy Minister of Justice Dr. Justice Srem Sai, the Attorney General’s office clarified that the nolle prosequi does not mean the accused were vindicated or that there was no wrongdoing.

It explained that the decision followed significant recoveries of alleged losses and that, in collaboration with other agencies, a 60% recovery threshold had been set to reconsider prosecution in certain cases.