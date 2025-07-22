ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 22 Jul 2025 Headlines

Stealing state funds may become attractive if prosecution stops over partial recovery — Sulemana Braimah

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana BraimahExecutive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah, has expressed concern over the Attorney General’s decision to discontinue a financial crime case against the founder of uniBank, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and seven others.

According to Braimah, the move could make misappropriation of state funds an attractive option if partial recoveries allow suspects to escape prosecution.

“Please explain, because this may make stealing or misappropriation of state funds a very attractive venture. After all, if you are caught, all you need to do to possibly avoid prosecution by the AG is to refund 60% of the loot and keep the rest to enjoy in freedom,” he wrote in a social media post on Tuesday, July 22.

He further asked, “Does it mean that if Kofi and Ama stole or misappropriated GH¢100 million of state funds and are facing prosecution, you will or may discontinue prosecution if you are able to recover GH¢60 million or more (60%+) from them?”

Dr. Duffuor, a former National Democratic Congress flagbearer aspirant, was charged in February 2020 alongside Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiamah, who previously served as Second Deputy Governor, and five others.

They faced accusations including theft and money laundering.

Prosecutors alleged that Dr. Duffuor received GH¢663.3 million “knowing it had been obtained by means of a criminal offence.”

uniBank was declared insolvent in August 2018 after the Bank of Ghana found that shareholders and related parties had taken GH¢5.3 billion in loans and withdrawals without following due process.

In a statement dated July 22 and signed by Deputy Minister of Justice Dr. Justice Srem Sai, the Attorney General’s office clarified that the nolle prosequi does not mean the accused were vindicated or that there was no wrongdoing.

It explained that the decision followed significant recoveries of alleged losses and that, in collaboration with other agencies, a 60% recovery threshold had been set to reconsider prosecution in certain cases.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

7 minutes ago

Group photograph Chinese firms explore opportunities under Ghana’s 24- Hour Economy programme

23 minutes ago

‘Clearer in Chief’ — Ahiagbah slams Mahama over discontinuation of case against Dr. Duffuor ‘Clearer in Chief’ — Ahiagbah slams Mahama over discontinuation of case against ...

23 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor Instead of Mahama Cares, NHIS should have been reviewed to cover NCDs — Abu Jina...

23 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Akim Abuakwa South, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang Financing arrangement for Mahama Cares not rigorous enough — Dr. Kingsley Agyema...

1 hour ago

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah Stealing state funds may become attractive if prosecution stops over partial rec...

1 hour ago

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Mortality rate from non-communicable diseases becoming more alarming — Health Mi...

1 hour ago

Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Mahama Cares to complement, not compete with NHIS — Health Minister

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah Ruling straight from the manual with robotic grace — Assafuah reacts to Kevin Ta...

1 hour ago

uniBank collapse: We’ll no longer prosecute Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, 7 others — Attorney General uniBank collapse: We’ll no longer prosecute Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, 7 others — Atto...

3 hours ago

Public institutions wasted GH¢18.4bn in 2024 — Auditor-Generals report Public institutions wasted GH¢18.4bn in 2024 — Auditor-General's report

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line