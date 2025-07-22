ModernGhana logo
Gender Minsitry inaugurates human trafficking management and central adoption boards

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has inaugurated and sworn in a newly constituted 15-member Human Trafficking Management Board and a 9-member Central Adoption Authority Board in Accra.

The inauguration was aimed at strengthening the country's response to human trafficking and promoting the welfare of children.

In her Address. Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey underscored the importance of the boards' roles in addressing human trafficking, which she described as a "serious crime and a grave violation of human rights."

She reminded members of their critical mandate under the Human Trafficking Act, 2005 (Act 694), which includes providing policy advice, monitoring national anti-trafficking efforts, implementing victim reintegration strategies, and fostering inter-agency collaboration.

The Minister tasked the Human Trafficking Management Board, composed of technical experts, with developing a National Plan of Action against Human Trafficking, advising the Ministry on key policy issues, and supporting investigations and prosecutions of trafficking cases.

She noted that Ghana continues to be a source, transit, and destination country for human trafficking.

She therefore urged the board to work diligently to improve Ghana’s ranking in the U.S. Department of State’s Trafficking in Persons Report.

Dr. Naa Momo Lartey expressed optimism that the Central Adoption Authority Board would enhance child protection mechanisms and streamline intercountry adoption processes.

She congratulated all members on their appointments and expressed confidence that, together with the Ministry, they will work to create a safer and more protective environment for all, especially children.

