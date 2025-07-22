ModernGhana logo
Tourism Ministry intensifies campaign to recover stolen cultural artifacts

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD II Contributor
TUE, 22 JUL 2025

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts has inaugurated a team to recover looted cultural artifacts, aiming to restore Ghana’s historical identity and national pride.

Speaking at the ceremony, the sector minister, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, stated that the effort extends beyond retrieving objects but also reconnecting with Ghana's heritage and promoting cultural dignity.

She urged the youth to connect with their heritage, saying, "You cannot look forward without knowing where you are coming from."

She explained that returning these artifacts would help to bridge the gap between the past, present, and future.

She also addressed the loss of sacred objects, many of which remain in foreign institutions due to colonial-era exploitation.

Madam Gomashie noted that the duty of the focal team includes the identification, documentation, and negotiation for the return of sacred and historical items taken during colonialism.

“Backed by ECOWAS, the African Union, and UNESCO, the government’s efforts align with a wider African movement seeking justice for lost cultural heritage,” she added.

The UNESCO representative, Mr Carl Ampah, commended Ghana for adopting international conventions against the illegal trade of cultural property, which now strengthens the country’s legal claims for restitution.

Professor Kojo Gavua, a renowned Archeologist from the University of Ghana, highlighted the team’s groundwork through regional workshops and public engagement initiatives. These included gatherings in Cape Coast, Bolgatanga, Ho, and a major international workshop in Accra.

According to him, progress has been made with global partners leading to the Durban Museum in South Africa offering to return two Asante artifacts: a traditional stool and a shrine figure, adding that the Fowler Museum in the United States recently repatriated a gold item and has shown willingness to return more.

“The National Museum of the Netherlands has submitted a catalog of Ghanaian-origin items for consideration as well. Ghana is also participating in a German committee revising policies around cultural returns, particularly with looted artifacts from Kpando,” he added.

The team, led by the minister, includes experts from the University of Ghana, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Attorney General’s Department, UNESCO, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development.

