In the first half of the 21st century, the international order is undergoing a dynamic transformation, where traditional security frameworks are losing their foothold, and new actors and alliances are decisively reshaping the global order. Against this backdrop, Eurasia is emerging as a key geopolitical and geoeconomic stage, a space where the interests of major powers intersect, where energy resources flow along strategic corridors, and the security balance hinges on stable and pragmatic relations.

For the United States, Eurasia is no longer a distant region of secondary importance; it is becoming a key challenge as well as a potential driver of stability and prosperity in the 21st century. In this context, Washington is closely observing the evolution of its relations with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)[2], which includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan. While relations with Russia remain strained by numerous security and political tensions, the other EAEU members maintain diverse and significant economic and diplomatic cooperation with the United States – across trade, energy, education, and investment.

Belarus particularly stands out, as its strategic position and openness to partnerships beyond traditional frameworks offer a new opportunity for American diplomatic and economic presence in Eastern Europe. Similarly, Kazakhstan remains a crucial energy partner and a bridge to Central Asia, while Armenia and Kyrgyzstan show interest in diversifying their foreign relations and strengthening institutional ties with international actors.

Within the Eurasian Economic Union, the United Arab Emirates and Belarus are building a functional and stable bilateral model of cooperation based on shared interests, investment, and political dialogue. This framework not only paves the way for deeper regional integration, but also lays the foundation for greater US engagement with the new Eurasian reality.

A return to strategic planning and foreign policy guided by clear objectives—embodied by President Donald Trump and shaped by the vision of Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio—can establish the groundwork for new alliances that advance America's long-term interests while contributing to European stability, Middle Eastern security, and global balance. Despite inheriting numerous challenges from the previous Democratic administration, they managed to prevent the outbreak of conflict between India and Pakistan in May 2025, followed by the signing of the long-anticipated peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda in Washington in June 2025. President Trump also brought an end to the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran, which threatened to escalate into a regional war. At the same time, he is investing tremendous efforts in pursuing peace in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

A precise and effective US military strike on Iran’s nuclear programme neutralised the threat it posed, compelling Tehran to opt for a path of peace and cooperation with the United States. Direct talks present an opportunity for Tehran to emerge from 45 years of isolation and engage in meaningful dialogue. At the same time, President Trump’s firm stance towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—demanding that Israel immediately recall the aircraft dispatched for military action on the day of the ceasefire—demonstrated Washington’s determination to preserve peace. The vision of this administration is one of global prosperity built on dialogue, cooperation, and the avoidance of confrontation, opening the door to a safer and more peaceful future for all nations.

It is very important to emphasise that the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as a key member of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), plays a pivotal role in regional stability and the economy. Meanwhile, Minsk, as a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), represents a gateway to a market of approximately 183 million people and a gross domestic product of over 2.4 trillion US dollars, making it one of the most significant economic integrations in the world.

Eurasia is not merely a geographical space between East and West; it is the very heart of future global decisions that will shape international relations in the years to come. This region is a crucial point of convergence for major powers and competing interests, which will define the course of global politics and the global economy. It boasts vast natural resources such as oil, gas, and minerals, while also encompassing strategic transport corridors that connect continents and facilitate the movement of goods, energy, and information. Moreover, its demographic potential and rapid technological progress further enhance the region’s growing importance.

For the United States, maintaining and strengthening its influence in Eurasia is crucial to preserving global dominance and countering China’s growing ambitions. In this context, partnership with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states is becoming strategically vital. The UAE and Belarus are seizing this opportunity to strengthen their positions through investment, technological development, and contributions to regional stability. Cooperation rooted in economics, security, and innovation reinforces all participating actors, enhancing their competitiveness on the global stage.

UAE: At the forefront of a new vision for investment and interregional diplomacy

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) today stands out as an example of stability, modernisation, and strategic diplomacy in both the Arab world and the broader international arena. Under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Emirates play a central role in advancing a vision of peace, development, and interregional connectivity. Their foreign policy is grounded in pragmatism, mutual respect, and a readiness to engage in dialogue with all parties, free from ideological constraints.

The UAE’s relations with Belarus stand out in particular, as the country’s strategic location at the heart of Eurasia continues to attract the interest of international partners. During an official visit to Minsk on 27 June 2025, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to ongoing investments, which now exceed four billion US dollars and are focused on digital infrastructure, energy efficiency, food security, and military-technical cooperation[3]. This level of engagement shows that the Emirates see Belarus not merely as a market, but as a strategic partner in promoting regional stability and development.

The UAE's vision is strongly embodied in Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who enjoys the trust of world leaders, including Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko. These personal relationships, founded on mutual respect, enable the Emirates to operate as both a neutral mediator and a reliable investment partner in an increasingly tense geopolitical landscape.

Through this relationship, the UAE cements its role as a leader in interregional cooperation. By bridging East and West and building partnerships free from coercion, the Emirates are shaping a new reality in which stability, development, and sovereignty serve as the core principles of diplomacy. Cooperation with Belarus is therefore not an isolated case, but part of a broader vision of a modern Arab identity, founded on openness, economic development, and the promotion of peace.

Belarus’s geostrategic role in the architecture of the Eurasian Union

Belarus occupies a key position within the Eurasian Union, both geographically and politically, granting it a distinct role in shaping the architecture of this regional integration bloc. Situated at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Belarus acts as a bridge connecting diverse economic, cultural, and geopolitical currents. Its policy is focused on preserving sovereignty and stability, which is clearly reflected in its active participation in the development of common institutions and policies within the Union.

President Alexander Lukashenko plays a particularly prominent role in this process, as his vision and strategic leadership have significantly contributed to strengthening Belarus’s position within the Eurasian Union. Under his leadership, Minsk has become an active advocate of sovereignty, stability, and multipolarity, balancing between different geopolitical centres and promoting a development model based on equitable cooperation among member states. Belarus’s geostrategic importance is especially evident in its contributions to energy security, transport infrastructure, and digital connectivity. Minsk also used its EAEU presidency to reinforce political and economic ties among member states and expand cooperation with strategic partners beyond the Eurasian region.

Amid global challenges and geopolitical turbulence, Belarus’s role as a stabilising force within the Eurasian Union is proving vital not only for the Union itself, but for the wider region. Its ability to navigate competing spheres of interest contributes to the consolidation of a multipolar world order and affirms Belarus as an indispensable pillar of Eurasian integration.

US–Belarus relations under Trump: A new chance for a genuine partnership

The policy of the new Trump administration towards Belarus clearly reflects a strategic approach based on pragmatism and realpolitik. Unlike previous administrations, which often pushed for sanctions and isolation, the Trump team recognises the importance of Belarus as a key regional partner within the Eurasian Economic Union and the broader geopolitical architecture of Eurasia.

On 21 June 2025, Minsk hosted a historic and highly significant meeting between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and US Special Envoy General Keith Kellogg, a seasoned diplomat and military veteran, widely recognised for his role in strategic negotiations and security matters. His visit, following years of diplomatic estrangement, signals a renewed and substantial interest from Washington in rebuilding and deepening relations with Belarus, and sends a clear message of the new administration’s readiness to re-engage in dialogue and cooperation.[4]

The Trump administration’s approach to Belarus represents a welcome shift in US foreign policy, presenting a fresh opportunity for a lasting partnership that could foster stability, prosperity, and constructive dialogue across the Eurasian region.

With its rich reserves of rare minerals, Belarus offers the United States a strategically important resource at a time of global technological and industrial transformation. It is this very complementarity that underpins the potential for economic cooperation across multiple sectors—from energy and technology through to industrial and infrastructure projects, opening up new avenues for bilateral investment and growth.

The meeting in Minsk took place in an atmosphere of openness and mutual respect, with both sides expressing their readiness for sincere, results-oriented dialogue. President Lukashenko emphasised the importance of an equal footing, which he described as essential for lasting cooperation and trust-building. General Kellogg made it clear that the U.S. administration views Belarus as an important partner, stressing Washington’s willingness to broaden cooperation across a wide range of areas.

This diplomatic breakthrough offers the prospect of broad-ranging benefits—from expanding economic ties and investments to greater energy security and coordinated efforts to uphold regional stability and counter global threats such as terrorism and organised crime. Reviving US-Belarus relations could make a significant contribution to the security dynamics in Europe and Asia, ushering in a new era of constructive cooperation.

The UAE, Belarus, and China in focus for Arctic development: Emerging investment interests along northern corridors

The Arctic (North Pole), once a forgotten realm of icy wilderness, is becoming a focal point of global strategic and economic interest. As climate change opens new maritime routes and eases access to energy and mineral resources, countries worldwide are increasingly looking to invest in this strategic region.

The presence of the United Arab Emirates, Belarus, and China among the interested parties has drawn particular attention. These states have expressed a willingness to invest in the development of transport infrastructure aimed at commercialising the Northern Sea Route. Kirill Dmitriev, Director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, noted that Arab investors are eager to take part in the Arctic Development Fund, emphasising that “everything will be under full Russian control. Our resources are secure, and the fund presents attractive opportunities for long-term growth.”

Speaking at the conference held on 27 March 2025 in Minsk, at the Independence Palace—the official residence of the Belarusian president—Russian President Vladimir Putin remarked: “Our partners from Belarus, China, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries have expressed strong interest in the development of transport infrastructure in the Arctic region. This is strategically important both for economic growth and for attracting foreign investment.”[5]

These statements come at a time when the United States and Russia are holding preliminary talks on economic cooperation in the Arctic, aimed at establishing new communication and energy routes. According to American analysts, Washington sees Arctic cooperation as a potential means of driving a wedge between Moscow and Beijing, though such hopes appear unrealistic as Russian-Chinese relations continue to deepen.[6]

In addition to the Arctic, increasing attention is being directed towards Antarctica (the South Pole). The administration of President Donald Trump regards Antarctica as a strategically vital location—not only for military and naval positioning but also for its abundance of natural resources, including lithium, cobalt, other rare minerals, natural gas, and potential oil reserves. Trump has repeatedly stressed that the United States must secure access to these resources in order to maintain its economic and energy dominance.[7]

EU: Ideological rigidity and the need for a more flexible approach to Eurasia

The European Union’s policy towards Eurasia is often constrained by ideological considerations and the need to align with the foreign policy directives of the United States, the world’s leading economic and military power. As members of NATO, EU countries operate within a collective security structure that relies heavily on American military backing, which effectively curtails their geopolitical autonomy. This position presents a critical challenge for EU countries seeking a more independent and effective role in global politics.

While the European Union strives to secure stable markets, reliable energy supplies, and security cooperation with the Eurasian region, its efforts are frequently hampered by ideological preconceptions and political rigidity. This stance fails to address the demands of today’s geopolitical challenges and falls short in navigating the complex realities of Eurasia—underscoring the need for a more flexible and pragmatic approach.

The Baltic states—Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania—warrant special attention, given their complex history and the lingering weight of historical tensions stemming from the legacy of the Soviet Union. While firmly embedded in Europe’s political and security architecture, their current policies are often marked by frustration and mistrust toward cooperation with Russia. This mindset limits their capacity to act constructively across the broader Eurasian space. Prolonged entrenchment in historical grievances risks fostering political rigidity and the loss of vital opportunities for stability and prosperity. Today, the Baltic states have a meaningful opportunity to reassess their positions and take an active role in building bridges of dialogue and economic partnerships in the region. A more flexible and pragmatic approach—aligned with the new American strategies—could significantly contribute not only to their own security but also to the prosperity of both the EU and Eurasia as a whole.

The current US administration’s policy signals a strategic pivot rooted in pragmatism and realpolitik. In contrast to previous administrations, which often resorted to imposing sanctions and political isolation, the new approach prioritises dialogue, respect for sovereignty, and common interests. This policy marks a refreshing change in American foreign policy and creates new prospects for a lasting partnership that could enhance stability, prosperity, and meaningful dialogue throughout the Eurasian region.

Throughout 2025, President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin held five telephone conversations[8], clearly demonstrating their mutual willingness to engage in direct dialogue and ease tensions between the two superpowers. This opens space for more intensive diplomatic cooperation and joint efforts on issues of security and economic development. This diplomatic momentum signals a possible shift away from longstanding tensions and the emergence of a more stable framework for peace, particularly in the geopolitical landscape of Eurasia.

Against this backdrop, the EU is expected to acknowledge the shifting dynamics and adopt a more flexible and pragmatic approach towards Eurasia—working in cooperation with the United States and other strategic actors to contribute to a more secure and prosperous geopolitical order. Only through such an approach can conflict escalation be averted and long-term security and development be ensured on the European continent.

This emerging tone of cooperation with the East also creates an opportunity for the European Union to rethink its own approach. The time has come for the EU to rise above historical frustrations and ideological reflexes, and to identify its own interests in cooperation with Eurasia—in the fields of energy, economics, and trade. That is the only way for the EU to establish itself as a truly autonomous and stable global power.

Ljubljana/Brussels/Washington/Minsk, 22 July 2025

