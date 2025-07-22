ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Patricia Appiagyei takes over from Afenyo-Markin in ECOWAS Parliament

  Tue, 22 Jul 2025
Social News Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei
TUE, 22 JUL 2025
Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei

Parliament has approved changes to Ghana’s representation at the ECOWAS Parliament, with Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei replacing Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The move also positions Deputy Majority Leader George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan to take over as Third Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, a role previously held by Afenyo-Markin.

Ricketts-Hagan, who already heads Ghana’s delegation to the regional legislative body, is expected to formally assume the expanded role following the reshuffle.

However, the decision has sparked disapproval from some lawmakers, particularly Member of Parliament for Bimbilla, Dominic Nitiwul, who slammed the Majority Caucus for failing to engage the Minority before initiating the changes.

“The leadership should not be moving motions and asking the house to make decisions that they should be taking and bringing to us,” Nitiwul protested during proceedings. “I know it is the decision of the house to do it, but it is not for Parliament because the Majority has majority, to force the decision of the majority on the minority about representation.”

Nitiwul’s comments reflect growing frustration among Minority MPs over what they view as a disregard for consensus and due process in inter-party decision-making.

Responding to the backlash, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga defended the reconstitution, arguing that it followed established parliamentary custom, which typically assigns roles in the ECOWAS Parliament to the Deputy Leaders of the House.

The reshuffle signals a broader shift in Ghana’s engagement with the ECOWAS legislative body and could have implications for the dynamics within both the regional institution and Parliament itself.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

17 minutes ago

ECOWAS Parliament appointment calculated effort to cause division between myself and Afenyo-Markin — Patricia Appiagyei ECOWAS Parliament appointment calculated effort to cause division between myself...

24 minutes ago

Deputy Minority Leader, Patricia Appiagyei Patricia Appiagyei rejects ECOWAS Parliament appointment, replacement of Afenyo ...

45 minutes ago

Dr. Barnabas Addai Amanfo Strengthen community security to curb rising killings – Dr. Addai Amanfo urges I...

48 minutes ago

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Parliament passes Ghana Medical Trust Fund Bill to operationalise Mahama Cares

49 minutes ago

Dont weaponize your numbers — Speaker cautions Majority against abusing supermajority 'Don't weaponize your numbers' — Speaker cautions Majority against abusing super...

49 minutes ago

Napo delivering his address 'I'm not going to contest' — Napo rubbishes presidential ambition rumours

49 minutes ago

Final farewell for Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley set for August 2 Final farewell for Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley set for August 2

1 hour ago

Two drown in Black Volta, four survives as canoe capsizes in Wa West Two drown in Black Volta, four survives as canoe capsizes in Wa West

1 hour ago

Newly sworn-in MP for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn Listen more, learn from your colleagues; be diligent and humble, four years is j...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line