Patricia Appiagyei takes over from Afenyo-Markin in ECOWAS Parliament

Parliament has approved changes to Ghana’s representation at the ECOWAS Parliament, with Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei replacing Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The move also positions Deputy Majority Leader George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan to take over as Third Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, a role previously held by Afenyo-Markin.

Ricketts-Hagan, who already heads Ghana’s delegation to the regional legislative body, is expected to formally assume the expanded role following the reshuffle.

However, the decision has sparked disapproval from some lawmakers, particularly Member of Parliament for Bimbilla, Dominic Nitiwul, who slammed the Majority Caucus for failing to engage the Minority before initiating the changes.

“The leadership should not be moving motions and asking the house to make decisions that they should be taking and bringing to us,” Nitiwul protested during proceedings. “I know it is the decision of the house to do it, but it is not for Parliament because the Majority has majority, to force the decision of the majority on the minority about representation.”

Nitiwul’s comments reflect growing frustration among Minority MPs over what they view as a disregard for consensus and due process in inter-party decision-making.

Responding to the backlash, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga defended the reconstitution, arguing that it followed established parliamentary custom, which typically assigns roles in the ECOWAS Parliament to the Deputy Leaders of the House.

The reshuffle signals a broader shift in Ghana’s engagement with the ECOWAS legislative body and could have implications for the dynamics within both the regional institution and Parliament itself.