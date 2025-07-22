ModernGhana logo
Two past COCOBOD workers were paid over GH¢25,000 unearned salaries in 2024 — Auditor-General

TUE, 22 JUL 2025 1

A latest report from the Audit Service of Ghana, has revealed that two former employees of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) were paid unearned salaries amounting to GH¢25,716.37 in 2024.

The payments were made by the Cocoa Health and Extension Division in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, to the separated staff during the year under review.

The anomaly was captured in the “Report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ghana: Public Boards, Corporations and Other Statutory Institutions for the period ended 31 December 2024.”

The report, which was transmitted to Parliament on June 5, 2025, recommends immediate steps to recover the funds from the affected individuals or hold the Head of the Human Resource Department responsible.

“We noted that two (2) employees of the Cocoa Health and Extension Division, Kumasi, who separated from the Board during the year were paid unearned salaries totalling GH¢25,716.37,” the report stated in part.

“We recommended that Management should recover the unearned salaries of GH¢25,716.37 from the affected separated staff, failing which the total amount should be recovered from the Head of the Human Resource Department,” the report added.

The Auditor-General orders COCOBOD’s management to ensure that the recovered amount is paid into the Auditor-General’s Recoveries Account at the Bank of Ghana with account number 1018331470015.

This revelation forms part of several financial irregularities uncovered across public boards, corporations, and statutory institutions for the year ending December 2024.

Kwame | 7/22/2025 5:34:08 PM

It was because of all these financial crimes that they don't want Ghanaians to know made Akufo-Addo, Bryan Acheampong, Salam Mustapha, and others, shouting their intestines out that "the NPP is not going to hand over power to the NDC today or tomorrow. I believe that genuine Ghanaians don't worship "God or Allah" for nothing. It's a miracle that this wicked government was easily thrown out by Ghanaians.

