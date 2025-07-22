Ghana Prisons Service partners with YEA to recruit 5,000 youth as prisons assistants

The Ghana Prisons Service has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) to recruit 5,000 young people as Prisons Assistants across the country.

This initiative aims to create employment opportunities for young Ghanaians while strengthening the capacity of the Ghana Prisons Service to fulfil its mandate. Through this collaboration, the Ghana Prisons Service and YEA seek to enhance operational efficiency and contribute to national peace and security.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Minister for the Interior, Mr. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, expressed gratitude to the President for initiating this policy to tackle unemployment.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to turning promises into action and expressed hope that the programme would be implemented successfully to help address the country’s unemployment challenges.

The Director General of Prisons, Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie (ESQ), highlighted the urgent need to train and deploy additional support staff.

She identified several drivers behind the recruitment, including the upcoming expansion of national initiatives such as the Clean Ghana Project, prison-based industrialisation efforts, and the anticipated enactment of the Parole System.

“We must be proactive in equipping the Prisons Service with the human resources necessary to meet its evolving mandate. These assistants will play a crucial role in advancing reforms centred on rehabilitation, reintegration, and social transformation,” she stated.

Under the agreement, YEA will fund the training of all beneficiaries and provide them with monthly stipends throughout the program. The Ghana Prisons Service will be responsible for developing the training curriculum, conducting the training, and deploying personnel nationwide.

A Programme Management Committee, comprising representatives from both institutions, will be established to coordinate and oversee the implementation and operational management of the initiative.