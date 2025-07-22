NDC will not abuse its two-thirds majority in Parliament — Majority Leader assures

The Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has assured Ghanaians that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not misuse its overwhelming majority in the House.

Following the 2024 general elections, the governing NDC secured 184 out of the 276 seats, giving the party a two-thirds majority for the first time in years.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) holds 87 seats, with four independents and one seat outstanding after the death of Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi.

This historic majority gives the NDC the numerical strength to push through key reforms and implement its mandate without obstruction from the opposition.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, July 22, Mr. Ayariga said, “I want to assure Ghanaians that what President John Dramani Mahama said during his swearing-in still stands — that the NDC will not abuse the majority given to it. We will use it wisely, we will use it properly, and we will ensure these numbers inure to the benefit of Ghanaians.”

The Majority Leader stressed that the party is focused on using its numbers to deliver meaningful constitutional reforms and policies that will improve the lives of Ghanaians.

He described the current Parliament as a unique opportunity for transformative governance.

Mr Ayariga noted that Ghanaians had placed their trust in the NDC by giving it the numbers required to “reset Ghana” and drive development.

“We now have the NDC holding two-thirds of the House. Mr Speaker, let me repeat: for the first time in a very long time, the National Democratic Congress has two-thirds of this House. With this number, we can do many good things for this country. We can carry out significant constitutional reforms to make this country better. Ghanaians today have given us all the numbers we need to reset Ghana,” he added.

His comments came after Speaker Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin swore in NDC’s Ewurabena Aubynn as the new Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North.