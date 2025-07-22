ModernGhana logo
Ghanaians have given NDC the numbers we need to reset the country — Majority Leader

Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga
TUE, 22 JUL 2025
Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga

The Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has emphasized the importance of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) numerical strength in the House following the 2024 general elections.

The governing NDC now holds 184 of the 276 seats, with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) holding 87, four independent members, and one seat outstanding after the death of Akwatia MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, July 22, Mr Ayariga said Ghanaians had entrusted the party with enough numbers to push through key reforms and carry out its mandate without obstruction.

“We now have the NDC holding two-thirds of the House. Mr Speaker, let me repeat: for the first time in a very long time, the National Democratic Congress has two-thirds of this House. With this number, we can do many good things for this country. We can carry out significant constitutional reforms to make this country better. Ghanaians today have given us all the numbers we need to reset Ghana,” he said.

Mr Ayariga further assured that the NDC would not abuse its majority but would use it responsibly for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

“I want to assure Ghanaians that what President John Dramani Mahama said during his swearing-in still stands — that the NDC will not abuse the majority given to it. We will use it wisely, we will use it properly, and we will ensure these numbers inure to the benefit of Ghanaians,” he added.

His comments came after Speaker Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin swore in Ewurabena Aubynn as the new Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North.

Her swearing-in brought the House to its full membership of 276, with 41 of them being women. Mr Bagbin described the development as a blessing to Parliament and Ghana’s democracy.

“The House is now blessed with the final member. This has increased the number of female members to 41. If this is not a blessing, what else?” the Speaker said.

The Ablekuma North seat had remained vacant for over six months due to disputes that marred the collation of the 2024 election results.

