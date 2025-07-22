ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CPJ welcomes defamation decriminalization in Malawi

By Committee to Protect Journalists
Malawi Civil society organizations urged Malawis government, led by President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, not to appeal the ruling and to reform other laws that restrict free expression. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)
TUE, 22 JUL 2025
Civil society organizations urged Malawi's government, led by President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, not to appeal the ruling and to reform other laws that restrict free expression. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

Lusaka, July 21, 2025—The Committee to Protect Journalists welcomes the Malawi Constitutional Court’s landmark July 16 ruling striking down section 200 of the penal code criminalizing defamation.

“Malawi’s Constitutional Court has taken a monumental step towards protecting press freedom and affirmed that criticism and dissent are essential to democracy by ruling criminal defamation to be unconstitutional,” said Muthoki Mumo, CPJ’s Africa program coordinator, in Nairobi. “Authorities should immediately comply with the judgment, and other laws that may unduly restrict the work of journalists must also be reformed.”

In a unanimous decision, three constitutional court justices ruled that the defamation law was a “disproportionate and unjustifiable limitation on constitutional freedom,” according to a summary of the judgment reviewed by CPJ.

The ruling follows social media influencer and activist Joshua Chisa Mbele’s 2022 legal challenge of criminal defamation charges for his remarks about a military official.

In its decision, the court ordered that no further prosecutions on criminal defamation charges be brought under the law.

The Malawian chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa and other civil society organizations urged the government not to appeal the ruling and to reform other laws that restrict free expression. Section 60 of Malawi’s penal code criminalizes publishing false news, with penalties of fines or up to two years in jail, and the 2016 Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act makes unauthorized transmitting data or information punishable by a fine of 2,000,000 Malawian kwacha (USD $1,153) and a 5-year imprisonment.

In 2022, Malawi amended its Protected Flag, Emblems, and Names Act of 1967, to decriminalize insults against the president but retained prison time for those convicted of insults to flags or protected emblems.

Malawi Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda did not respond to CPJ’s calls or text messages for comment on the court’s decision.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ewurabena Aubynn of NDC has officially been sworn in Ablekuma North MP-elect Ewurabena Aubynn sworn in despite NPP boycott

2 hours ago

Ofoase-Ayirebi MP, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah NPP always consults Kufuor; video of him complaining of neglect is doctored — Op...

2 hours ago

Parliament now full, blessed with 41 female members — Speaker Bagbin welcomes Ablekuma North MP Parliament now full, blessed with 41 female members — Speaker Bagbin welcomes Ab...

3 hours ago

Minority NPP stages walk out, boycotts swearing-in of Ablekuma North MP-elect Minority NPP stages walk out, boycotts swearing-in of Ablekuma North MP-elect

3 hours ago

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe I will contest NPP flagbearership; I’m more than qualified — Abronye DC

3 hours ago

Former ECG MD, Dubik Mahama Auditor-General exposes ECG for hiding GH¢4.2 billion revenue

3 hours ago

Ken Agyapong and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in a campaign bus during the 2024 election period You faked support for Bawumia – Maurice Ampaw exposes Ken Agyapong

4 hours ago

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah Gov't set to revoke 962 mining licences amid galamsey crackdown

4 hours ago

Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh No need to rewrite 1992 constitution, just fix what’s broken — Prof. H. Kwasi Pr...

4 hours ago

Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare Cedi gains: Reduce prices, the era of weak compliance is over — Trades Minister ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line