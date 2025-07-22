Sunyani West Physical Planner grabs international award

The Business Executive Group has conferred the African Ambassador for Inclusive Urban Governance and Climate-Resilient Development award on the Head of Physical Planning Department at the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly, Planner Gifty Nyarko.

The recognition was bestowed on her at the African Ambassadorial Title Conference and Awards ceremony held in Nairobi, Kenya recently.

The Business Executive Group is an international organization promoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through capacity building, awards and economic forums, operating across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Chief Executive Officers, Ambassadors, Traditional Leaders from Ghana, Senior Officials and Distinguished guests from across the African Continent attended the ceremony.

Visionary approach

Ambassador Pavel Vziatkin, the representative of Belarus to the African Union, UNEP and the United Nations Habitat (UN-Habitat) presented the award to Planner Nyarko and commended her commitment to community-led development and visionary approach to inclusive urban governance and climate-resilient initiatives.

According to Baroness Paulette Kporo, Chief Executive Officer of the Business Executive Group, Planner Nyarko emerged from a highly competitive pool of candidates across Africa for the prestigious honour.

Paulette Kporo noted Planner Nyarko embodies a new generation of planners who combine local knowledge, inclusive engagement as well as climate-conscious strategies to reshape cities.

International standards

From the public survey conducted, Planner Nyarko was widely known as an international and grassroots planner, titles that reflect her reputation for transparency, accountability, resilience and deep community engagement, while consistently upholding international standards in her professional work.

As part of her commitment to Climate-Resilient and Inclusive Development, Planner Nyarko led the Sunyani West Municipal Spatial Planning Committee to develop climate-resilient spatial plans that prioritize grassroots participation.

Widows in sanitation, Women in Greenery and Youth in Climate Action were some of her self-initiated programs helping to shape more inclusive and sustainable urban environments.

Delivering the keynote address on the “Imperative of Economic Diplomacy in African Development in the 21st Century,” Planner Nyarko urged African leaders to leverage Diplomacy not just for political engagement, but as a tool to attract sustainable investment and build inclusive, climate-smart cities.

Social inclusion

“Our cities must become investment-ready and people-centered, where climate justice and social inclusion work hand in hand,” she stated.

Planner Nyarko also served as a technical advisor for the Green City Project in Dumasua, led by Nana Ayebiafo Jnana, the Nkusuohene of Dumasua, in the Sunyani West Municipality.

She acknowledged the Ghana Government, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority and the Office of the Head of Local Government Service.

Planner Nyarko further thanked the Local Government Service Association of Physical Planners, the Bono Regional Minister, Management of the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly, Traditional Leaders, the Member of Parliament and all planning staff at Sunyani West.