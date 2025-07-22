ModernGhana logo
Why Is Inusah Fuseini Apologizing for NPP Leadership Faux-Pas?

Feature Article Former Vice-President of Ghana Mahamudu Bawumia and President John Dramani Mahama
TUE, 22 JUL 2025
Former Vice-President of Ghana Mahamudu Bawumia and President John Dramani Mahama

Contrary to what the former National Democratic Congress-sponsored Member of Parliament for Tamale-Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, would have the rest of us believe, it was the Accra High Court Judge who ordered only some three polling stations to have their violence-frozen votes from last December’s Parliamentary Election counted, who sowed the seeds of confusion in the Ablekuma-North, Greater-Accra, Constituency electoral rerun on Friday, July 11, 2025, and not either the Executive Operatives at the National Headquarters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the latter institutional establishment (See “Ablekuma North: NPP Caused Akua Afriyie’s Defeat - Inusah Fuseini” Modernghana.com 7/12/25).

Of course, the at once rash and tentative decision by the NPP’s leadership at the party’s Accra Headquarters also significantly contributed to Candidate Nana Akua Afriyie’s defeat. But it also cannot be gainsaid that it was the Accra High Court Judge who well appears to have been threatened by the John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia Posse to curiously walk back his initial order authorizing the Jean Adukwei Mensa-Chaired Independent Electoral Commission (I/EC) to count or collate the votes cast in only three polling stations of the North-Ablekuma Constituency who crushed any hopes and chances of the NPP holding on to its long-established electoral stronghold.

It was also scandalously absurd for the Accra High Court Judge to have vacillated by also seeming to tentatively suggest to the plaintiffs, with less than 48 hours to the scheduled polling rerun, that the leaders of the New Patriotic Party could still, somehow, petition the Court to injunct the electoral schedule and process, when the Judge had already declared the Electoral Commission’s decision to rerun the election of the entire Ablekuma-North Constituency to statutorily override or countermand the order of a legitimately constituted court of the land. Such a logically and a procedurally muddled decision at once called the authority and the credibility and the integrity of the nation’s entire judicial system and establishment into serious question. It is almost as if Ghanaians have been taken back to the junta culture of the late Chairman Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-led erstwhile Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC).

Which is precisely and fundamentally why some of us have been anxiously wondering whether the Mahama 2.0 regime is likely to have a smooth-sailing wave over the course of the next three-and-half years that are left on its calendrical tenure. Basically, what we have right now, aside from the historically anomalous and unprecedented suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Torkornoo, is a veritable state of judicial and constitutional crisis, more so when a perennially anti-judicial President John “Brazil Embraer Caper” Dramani Mahama could in just one fell swoop summarily revoke the age-old establishment of the checks-and-balances among our three traditional branches of salutary democratic governance, namely, the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary by effectively causing the removal and the possible dismissal of the Head of the Highest Court of Adjudicature of the land.

Ultimately, however, contrary to what the Double-Salary Drawing - to speak much less about treasonable stealing - critic would have the rest of the country believe, Mr. Inusah Fuseini has also been widely alleged to be smack among the cynical hoodlum pack of Mahama appointees and former appointees with prime-property acquisitions in the Arab Gulf States by the media, it was the coldly calculated and predictable orchestration of election-related mayhem in the North-Ablekuma Constituency by the leadership of the National Democratic Congress that actually and practically caused the defeat of the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate, namely, Nana Akua Owusu-Afriyie - whose last name, by the way, is spelled/spelt by some journalists as “Afriyieh.”

We need some clarity on this aspect of media or journalistic sloppiness from both the executive operatives of the Ghana Journalists’ Association (GJA) and the National Media Commission (NMC). It is getting to be rather much too scandalous and peevishly tiresome. At any rate, I still stand by my initial proposal that a patently “tossup” Ablekuma-North Constituency fouled up election and mayhem-inflected electoral rerun ought to have been automatically decided in favor of the New Patriotic Party, for the forensically valid reason that it was the Mahama-sanctioned orchestration of violence, led by the so-called National Information Officer (NIO) of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Samuel “Sammy” Gyamfi, that resulted in the criminal snatching and the wanton destruction of ballot boxes, and the equally criminal and treasonous assault on returning officers and employees of the Independent Electoral Commission, that unarguably resulted in the unprecedentedly seismic defeat and the magnitude of the number of votes garnered by then Vice-President and Candidate Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Curiously, by the way, to-date, the former Vice-President still appears to be far more interested in re-gunning for the Presidency, one more time, than doing the heavy-lifting politics of actually going back to court and suing for the correct or the most accurate election results in each and every constituency in the country forensically proven to have had its ballot count criminally corrupted by the deliberately calculated orchestration of “strategic violence,” such as feloniously and treasonously executed by the Sammy Gyamfi Gang, to be promptly and immediately rescheduled for a rerun.

I espy some sinister political clouds fast billowing up and over Ghana’s Fourth-Republican horizon. And unless a politically responsible and widely respectable statesman or woman literally steps up to the plate, as it were, to set things aright, Ghana’s enviable democratic culture may very well be doomed in the offing.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD
Professor Emeritus, Department of English
SUNY-Nassau Community College
Garden City, New York
E-mail: [email protected]

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD
Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD, © 2025

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD, taught Print Journalism at Nassau Community College of the State University of New York, Garden City, for more than 20 years. He is also a former Book Review Editor of The New York Amsterdam News.. More He holds Bachelor of Arts (Summa Cum Laude) in English, Communications and Africana Studies from The City College of New York of The City University of New York, where he was named a Ford Foundation Undergraduate Fellow and the first recipient of the John J. Reyne Artistic Achievement Award in English Poetry (Creative Writing) in 1988.

The author was part of the "socially revolutionary" team of undergraduate journalists at City College of New York (CCNY) of the City University of New York (CUNY), who won First-Prize certificates for Best Community Reporting from the Columbia University School of Journalism, for three consecutive years, from 1988 to 1990.

Born April 8, 1963, in Ghana; naturalized U.S. citizen; son of Kwame (an educator) and Dorothy (maiden name, Sintim) Okoampa-Ahoofe; children: Abena Aninwaa, Kwame III. Ethnicity: "African." Education: City College of the City University of New York, B.A. (summa cum laude), 1990; Temple University, M.A., 1993, Ph.D., 1998. Politics: Independent. Religion: "Christian—Ecumenist." Hobbies and other interests: Political philosophy.

CAREER: Ghana National Cultural Center, Kumasi, poet, 1979–84; Temple University, Philadelphia, PA, worked as instructor in English; Technical Career Institutes, New York, NY, instructor in English, 1991–94; Indiana State University, Terre Haute, instructor in history, 1994–95; Nassau Community College, Garden City, NY, member of English faculty. Participant in World Bank African "Brain-Gain" pilot project.

MEMBER: Modern Language Association of America, National Council of Teachers of English, African Studies Association, Community College Humanities Association.

AWARDS, HONORS: Essay award, Nassau Review, 1999.Column: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

