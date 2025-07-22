Trust Me, No Perps Will Be Brought to Book

It clearly and pathetically looks as if former Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia woefully fails to recognize the fact that he has irredeemably lost the battle to be returned to Jubilee House, this time, as the substantive President of the Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana, for the simple reason of strategically and inadvisably playing the proverbial peacock, as his former pathologically self-befuddled boss, the twice consecutively elected former President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, unwisely and visionlessly began to, for the most part, flagrantly unravel the hitherto yeomanly and the historically unprecedented achievements of his government.

We are here, obviously, trying to connect the preceding brief observation to Dr. Bawmia’s rather comical call for the man who defeated him soundly in the December 7, 2024 Presidential Election, with some 2-million-plus votes, the largest electoral margin in the 32-year history of Ghana’s Fourth Republic, to round up and bring the criminal perpetrators of mayhem at the recent Ablekuma-North Rerun of the latter constituency’s 2024 Parliamentary Election to book, primarily because some National Democratic Congress-sponsored goons, as had been all to be expected, had been set to work on what the NDC has inextricably become globally infamous for; which is riotously and rampantly disrupting the conduct of polling exercises in the country in order to ensure the notching of politically unwarranted and patently undeserved victories (See “Ablekuma-North Chaos: There’s Video Evidence, Bring Perpetrators to Book Else We’ll Not Forget It - Bawumia to Mahama” Modernghana.com 7/11/25).

You see, had he been paying studious attention to his main political opponent and challenger in the runup to the 2024 Presidential Election, the former Deputy-Governor of the Bank of Ghana would have heard the then former President Mahama gleefully and smugly inform the nation that he was obstreperously proud of being a bona fide and foremost operative of the late former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-founded institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress, because the latter establishment had absolutely no rival when it came to the deliberate and the strategic deployment of violence as a means of achieving its greatest desire which, of course, was to regain power at all costs and to ensure that it hermetically entrenched itself for the long haul or for as protractedly long as the overwhelming majority of Ghanaian citizens were apt to suffer or tolerate, which is virtually in perpetuity, barring the highly unlikely possibility of military intervention.

The former Arch-Lieutenant of the “Mysteriously” and the “Auspiciously” Vanished President John Evans “Atta-Woyome” Mills did not use the exact words as appears in the preceding recollection but the striking implication of of the same was absolutely unmistakable as well as inescapable. But what is at once comedic and farcical about the former Vice-President’s call for the National Democratic Congress-recruited goons who reportedly attacked personnel of the Jean Adukwei Mensa-Chaired Independent Electoral Commission (I/EC) and Nana Akua Owusu-Afriyie, the Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, to be brought to book inheres in the undeniable fact that even as both the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party and the substantive and therefore the virtual and the De-Facto President of our beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia did absolutely nothing to round up and bring the ballot-snatching Sammy Gyamfi Gang of Collation-Center Terrorists to order, much less to book.

Instead, a shamefully politically emasculated Vice-President Bawumia lamely and servilely would appeal to President-Elect or, technically, Candidate Mahama to call his purposely hired goons to book. You see, the criminal declaration by Mr. Samuel “Sammy” Gyamfi for “all able-bodied” members, supporters and sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress to literally swamp each and every vote-collation center in the country, conspicuously flanked by nearly each and every one of the National Executive Operatives of the proverbial Umbrella Party, was fully captured on videotape and broadcast in real time around the globe.

Yet, not even once have Ghanaians heard the former Vice-President call for Mr. Sammy Gyamfi to be prosecuted for criminally ordering at least half of the nation’s legally registered voters and even Non-NDC members to break the law by swarming and swamping both the polling and the ballot-collation centers to wantonly assault both personnel of the Independent Electoral Commission and Representatives of their main opponents of the then-ruling New Patriotic Party. In short, there are far too many tricks of the game that the Walewale native, from the Akufo-Addo-created North-East Region, needs to learn and master before he can be returned to the electioneering-campaign trail.

The Oxbridge and Buckingham University graduate can simply not learn and master these intricate tricks of political gamesmanship on the job. He needs to take a long break in order to fully and sedulously learn to master these tricks of the University of Realpolitik. Which was why I unreservedly agreed with him, when, recently, a visibly weary and wistful Dr. Bawumia quipped that if Candidate-General John “Ouagadougou-Nkonfem Flying” Dramani Mahama could twice lose a Presidential Election and be returned to Jubilee House on his third try, then, definitely and by all means, the twice consecutively elected former Vice-President and former Visiting-Professor of Pastor Mensa Otabil’s Central University could also be able to notch the same feat. Well, maybe. Maybe not. Still, what we are talking about here is at least some 8 years down the pike, definitely not 2028, trust me, I have seen and written and published copiously about it for nearly 40 years!

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

