‘My client is a free man now’ — Kevin Taylor’s lawyer reacts to Supreme Court’s ruling

Lawyer for social media commentator Kevin Taylor has expressed delight after securing a victory at the Supreme Court.

The apex court, presided over by Justice Imoro Amadu Tanko, on Tuesday, July 22, quashed an arrest warrant previously issued against Taylor in a 4-1 majority decision.

The host of 'With All Due Respect' had been facing the warrant since January 2020 after a High Court accused him of making “extremely scandalous” and contemptuous statements against the court and Ghana’s judicial system.

Justice Kyei-Baffour, who issued the warrant, alleged that Taylor had scandalised the court by claiming his promotion was tied to carrying out the then government’s bidding in a case involving the National Communications Authority (NCA).

“As a judge of impeccable integrity and utmost honesty, I find it necessary to invoke the powers vested in me under the constitution to proceed and cite him for contempt,” Justice Kyei-Baffour stated at the time.

Taylor later filed an application at the Supreme Court on July 2, 2025, seeking to have the warrant set aside.

He argued that the High Court failed to give him an opportunity to respond to the charges.

Reacting to the ruling, Taylor’s lawyer told journalists, “We are happy to have that decision, and our client is now a free man.”