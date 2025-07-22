ModernGhana logo
  Tue, 22 Jul 2025
Parliament Minority NPP stages walk out, boycotts swearing-in of Ablekuma North MP-elect
TUE, 22 JUL 2025

Tensions flared in Parliament this morning as Members of the Minority New Patriotic Party (NPP) staged a dramatic walkout in protest against the swearing-in of Ewurabena Aubynn, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament-elect for Ablekuma North.

The boycott, which unfolded during the scheduled swearing-in ceremony presided over by Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, was the NPP’s response to what it describes as “serious irregularities” that marred the recently held parliamentary rerun in the constituency.

Aubynn secured a narrow victory in the rerun, held in 19 polling stations after the Electoral Commission (EC) nullified the original December 2024 results due to the use of unauthenticated pink sheets and widespread allegations of electoral fraud.

Despite the EC’s rerun process resulting in Aubynn's win by 34,090 votes against the NPP’s Akua Afriyie, who garnered 33,881 votes, the NPP maintains that the rerun was tainted by intimidation, vote suppression, and procedural violations.

“We cannot legitimize what we believe was a flawed and compromised process,” Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh- Dompreh said, just before leading colleagues out of the chamber in protest.

The NPP’s walkout did not, however, stop the swearing-in ceremony, which proceeded in full view of the Speaker, the NDC Caucus, and attending dignitaries. With Aubynn officially assuming her seat, the NDC now commands a two-thirds majority in Parliament—a significant shift that could influence key legislative decisions, constitutional amendments, and appointments.

While the NDC hailed the moment as a triumph for democracy and electoral justice, the NPP vowed to challenge the legitimacy of the process through legal and parliamentary channels.

The standoff marks yet another flashpoint in Ghana’s politically charged atmosphere as tensions simmer ahead of crucial legislative and governance reforms.

