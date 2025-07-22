ModernGhana logo
I will contest NPP flagbearership; I’m more than qualified — Abronye DC

TUE, 22 JUL 2025 1
The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, says he will contest the party’s upcoming presidential primaries.

The NPP has set January 31, 2026, to elect its flagbearer for the 2028 general elections.

Key party figures including former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong, former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong are among those expected to vie for the position.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, Abronye DC declared his intention and insisted he is more qualified than many of the potential aspirants.

“Do you know that I will be contesting the flagbearership position of the NPP? I will contest, so I am also a potential aspirant. I am more qualified than most of the people who have shown interest,” he said.

He cited his Second Class Upper degree in Law from the University of Ghana, Legon, among other academic credentials, as evidence of his qualification.

“If it is about certificates, I have a lot. And this is not about those ones that GTEC will question me about. I had a Second-Class Upper in Law from the University of Ghana, Legon,” he added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Comments

Timerio | 7/22/2025 1:56:11 PM

Hahahaha...!!!! This are some of the symptoms of madness. You'll clearly be mad, but you'll never know it

Comments1
