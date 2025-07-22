You faked support for Bawumia – Maurice Ampaw exposes Ken Agyapong

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has taken a swipe at Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, accusing him of lacking principles and faking support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking on Wontumi TV on Sunday, Ampaw did not hold back as he questioned Agyapong’s sudden change of posture towards Bawumia despite previously hailing him as the best person to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Make politics attractive a bit. Sometimes, politicians make it easier for us to see that they are fake,” Ampaw said.

He expressed disappointment in Agyapong’s behaviour, suggesting that his current posture reveals hidden intentions he had during the NPP primaries.

“So all this while that Kennedy Agyapong was following Bawumia, he was praying for his downfall so that he takes over?” Ampaw asked pointedly.

He described the MP’s attitude as deceptive and unprincipled.

“What kind of personality is this? You are not being principled. If you don’t believe in him, why did you join his campaign?” he quizzed.

-mynewsgh