ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

July 22: Cedi sells at GHS11.95 on forex market, GHS10.46 interbank

CediRates Spotlight July 22: Cedi sells at GHS11.95 on forex market, GHS10.46 interbank
TUE, 22 JUL 2025

The Ghanaian cedi has experienced a slight depreciation in value against the US dollar on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, with an average buying rate of GHS10.48 and a selling rate of GHS11.00.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS11.70 for dollar purchases and GHS11.95 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS10.44 for buying and GHS10.46 for selling.

For the British pound, the average bureau rate stands at GHS13.92 for buying and GHS14.74 for selling.

The Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS14.12.

The euro is also trading at GHS12.10 for buying and GHS12.78 for selling at forex bureaus, while the interbank rate stands at GHS12.24.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Afriex are offering dollar rates of GHS10.40 and GHS10.41 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Afriex are offering GHS13.98 and GHS13.99 respectively.

Afriex has also quoted GHS12.13 for the euro, while LemFi is offering GHS12.11 per euro.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rates are GHS11.18 each.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Minority NPP stages walk out, boycotts swearing-in of Ablekuma North MP-elect Minority NPP stages walk out, boycotts swearing-in of Ablekuma North MP-elect

1 hour ago

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe I will contest NPP flagbearership; I’m more than qualified — Abronye DC

1 hour ago

Former ECG MD, Dubik Mahama Auditor-General exposes ECG for hiding GH¢4.2 billion revenue

1 hour ago

Ken Agyapong and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in a campaign bus during the 2024 election period You faked support for Bawumia – Maurice Ampaw exposes Ken Agyapong

2 hours ago

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah Gov't set to revoke 962 mining licences amid galamsey crackdown

2 hours ago

Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh No need to rewrite 1992 constitution, just fix what’s broken — Prof. H. Kwasi Pr...

2 hours ago

Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare Cedi gains: Reduce prices, the era of weak compliance is over — Trades Minister ...

2 hours ago

The Dollar Dilemma: Is there really a forex shortage, or industry players are hoarding it? The Dollar Dilemma: Is there really a forex shortage, or industry players are ho...

2 hours ago

Economist Courage Boti Investors rush for T-Bills after BoG suspends OMO: A win for gov’t borrowing, bu...

3 hours ago

Dollars flowing but to whom? Mounting complaints suggest something doesn’t add up Dollars flowing but to whom? Mounting complaints suggest something doesn’t add u...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line