Kay Codjoe Writes: The NPP’s Wounds and Afenyo Markin’s Honesty

I’ve listened. I’ve really listened. Not just to the cheers and choruses at the NPP conference, but to the silences between the speeches and the one voice that finally dared to break the denial.

Alexander Afenyo Markin.

His words stood apart, not because they were flowery, but because they were heavy. They carried what the rest of the party refused to: honesty.

He said the NPP is wounded. That unity must return. That ambition must not devour loyalty. That 2024 wasn’t just a loss, it was a loud warning. And he was right.

Afenyo Markin wasn’t watching from the sidelines. He was Majority Leader, a central pillar in the house now crumbling. For years, he held the mic in Parliament while discontent brewed in the streets. He had the power to steer differently, to caution more loudly, to check the excesses. So now, when he says “we must change,” it’s fair to ask: Why didn’t you change things when you had the floor and the force?

Words are sacred, but they must also be accountable. You don’t get to light the match and then write poems about the fire.

IMANI’s latest Sentiment Report doesn’t mince words. It paints a sobering picture:

Only 3.9 percent of public sentiment is positive toward the NPP.

The youth, the same demographic that tweets, votes, and volunteers, gives the party a meagre 2 percent approval.

Online emotion? Not disappointment. Not even anger. Disgust.

And that word is haunting. Disgust means people have stopped hoping you’ll change. They’ve stopped caring whether you win or lose. They’ve moved on emotionally, and that’s the true crisis.

Still, there’s a pulse. IMANI points out that 84.1 percent of sentiment is neutral. That’s not apathy, that’s possibility. Millions of Ghanaians aren’t loyal to blue or green. They’re loyal to whoever can lift this country up without arrogance or excuses.

That’s why Afenyo Markin’s speech matters. But that’s also why his record must match his rhetoric.

Because we don’t need more roar in Parliament. We need reason. We don’t need another show of bravado on live TV. We need discernment behind closed doors. Ghana doesn’t need defenders of party flags. It needs protectors of people’s futures. This is the season for grown up politics, not war chants.

You can’t preach unity on Saturday and prosecute division on Tuesday. You can’t call for purpose over ego when your own conduct has at times mirrored the very egoism you now decry.

Still, I believe people can evolve. I believe speeches, if sincerely followed by action, can become turning points. And maybe, just maybe, this was Afenyo Markin’s. Maybe this was his pivot from partisan combat to national conscience.

Because he did say something powerful:

“No individual is bigger than the NPP.”

And I’ll take that further. No party is bigger than the people.

The NPP must wake up. The dancing, the slogans, the self-congratulation, those can’t fix a worn-out brand. Only humility, reform, and real listening can.

The 2028 path is not lit by social media likes or internal handshakes. It will be earned in the quiet forgiveness of the ordinary voter who feels insulted, ignored, and exhausted.

Afenyo Markin may have started the right conversation. But if he and his party don’t follow through, then let it be remembered. The decline was not sudden. It was gradual, visible, and thoroughly avoidable.

And yet, they danced.

By: Kay Codjoe