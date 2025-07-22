Kenya athletics trials under shadow of Chepngetich suspension

Kenya held trials for the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday under the cloud of renewed doping concerns after women's marathon world record holder Ruth Chepngetich was provisionally suspended last week.

Chepngetich, 30, tested positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide on March 14, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit.

It threatens to destroy a career that has seen her win the 2019 world marathon title in Doha and set the marathon world record in Chicago last October at 2hr 09min 56sec, making her the first woman to run the distance under 2hr 10min.

Her case has also cast a shadow over Kenya's preparation for the World Championships in Tokyo from September 13 to 25.

Few in the Kenyan sports community have been willing to talk about the case.

"It has increased suspicions that it is still a big issue. The authorities still have a lot more to do in the fight against doping," a former Kenyan world champion, who requested anonymity, told AFP.

Kenya has invested massively to clean up its image after a string of doping scandals around the 2016 Rio Olympics led to it being declared non-compliant by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Nearly 130 Kenyan athletes, mainly long-distance runners, have been sanctioned for drugs offences since 2017, and Kenya has put in place a $25 million, five-year programme to attempt to combat the problem.

In June 2024, Kenya handed out its first lifetime ban to marathon runner Beatrice Toroitich and a six-year ban to 10km record-holder Rhonex Kipruto.

Kenyan sports lawyer Sarah Ochwada said Kenya has made significant strides.

"Anti-doping is a complex system. It is a mix of bio-chemistry and medico-legal regulations," said Ochwada, who has represented several athletes suspended for doping including Rita Jeptoo, Ferdinand Omanyala, and Mark Otieno.

"With more testing, the system is likely to catch both inadvertent and intentional anti-doping rule violators," she said, adding that it was up to Kenyan athletes to take "destiny into their own hands" and make sure they don't accidentally break the rules.

Diuretics are banned because they can be used to rapidly lose weight or to flush out signs of performance-enhancing drugs.

Athletics Kenya still has high hopes of success at the World Championships 10 years after it stunned the world by claiming the overall title for the first time in Beijing with seven golds, six silvers and three bronzes.

Among the athletes expected to shine on Tuesday include rising 1,500m star Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech, the 18-year-old who upset Britain's reigning world champion Josh Kerr at the London Diamond League on Saturday.